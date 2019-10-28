BOONE — The Appalachian State-South Carolina football game on Nov. 9 will kickoff at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN2.
Appalachian State (7-0) is ranked No. 20 in the most recent Associated Press and coaches polls.
The top-ranked team from a Group of Five conference, as determined in the College Football Playoff rankings that will debut on Nov. 5, will receive a bid to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas. Bowl bids will go out on Dec. 8.
No. 15 SMU (8-0) and No. 17 Cincinnati (6-1) are the only Group of Five teams ahead of App State in the AP top 25.
No. 21 Boise State (6-1), No. 24 Memphis (7-1) and No. 25 San Diego State (7-1) are ranked just behind the Mountaineers.
Appalachian State will host Georgia Southern at 8 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU).
