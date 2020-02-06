Wolford was a four-year starter at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and then a four-year starter at Wake Forest. And in the ill-fated, unfinished season of the Alliance of American Football, he was the starter for the Arizona Hotshots.
That’s part of the background that made this past season, which was spent on the Rams’ practice squad, interesting for Wolford.
“And really, you could probably trace that back to when I was 8 years old,” Wolford said of not holding a key role on a football team. “But I think the way to approach it is it’s an opportunity, so I could be a little more focused on my fundamentals, a little more focused on the details.”
A season on the practice squad afforded Wolford time to work on his craft and learn the intricacies of an NFL offense. And now in early February, he’s ready to apply that to his offseason and preseason.
“I think I had a good first year, had a good first impression. But you know, that’s all over now,” Wolford said. “They’re going to re-evaluate you on a daily basis, so whatever credibility I built up then, I have to continue to do it in the offseason and into the preseason to show that I can play and they’ll trust me if I have to go in.”
That meant studying Coach Sean McVay’s playbook and familiarizing himself with the terminology that comes with his system, and leaning on starter Jared Goff and backup Blake Bortles.
“There’s a lot more verbiage, you’ve gotta have some comfortability with spitting out long calls, so I tried to — like, every call sheet we got for the week, I’d try and get down all the long calls,” Wolford said. “You’re just trying to understand how, on a weekly basis, we’re attacking a defense. And if you understand the intent, then that makes you, I think, a split-second faster in going through your reads.”
That’s likely to help Wolford in his offseason quest.
Bortles was on a one-year contract, so he’s a free agent. Goff and Wolford are the only quarterbacks currently under contract for the Rams — Wolford was signed to a futures contract after the Rams’ season ended, along with fellow former Deacons receiver Greg Dortch.
Wolford is bound to get some company behind Goff, though. Free agency officially begins March 18 and the draft is April 23-25, and Wolford expects the Rams to add at least two more quarterbacks to compete for the backup spot.
“You never know what’s going to happen, but you know you’re going to have to compete,” Wolford said. “I don’t know exactly what their plans will be, but I’ve just gotta make sure I play the best that I can when the offseason and preseason rolls around.”
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Wolford, a four-time winner of preseason battles to be Wake Forest’s starter, is prepared to compete for his spot.
“I had a good season on the practice squad, I thought I played well throughout the entirety of it and got that feedback from the coaches,” he said. “But that’s just the first step, and then this offseason I need to take another big step and make the roster and be ready to play if my number is ever called.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.