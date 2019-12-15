Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
UNCG’s Isaiah Miller (middle) is consoled by teammate Keyshaun Langley (left) and director of player development Tim Peete after losing to N.C. State on a 60-foot shot at the buzzer. Miller finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The basketball gods wouldn’t be so mean-spirited as to allow another loss on another half-court buzzer-beater in the same season, would they?
Alas, they would.
N.C. State point guard Markell Johnson swished a 60-footer at the final horn, lifting the Wolfpack to an 80-77 victory over UNCG before a big crowd of 7,469 at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
Johnson’s shot comes less than a month after Montana State’s Harald Frey banked in his 60-footer at the buzzer to beat UNCG 67-66.
But this one hurt worse. This one cost the Spartans (8-3) a chance to beat the Wolfpack (8-2) for the second time in three years and sweep a home-and-home series against an ACC team.
“That’s a tough way to lose,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “A tough way to lose. I wish I could make it better for our team, but I can’t. And it’s the second time we’ve lost like that this year, and that makes it a little harder to swallow.”
Johnson’s shot negated a remarkable comeback by UNCG, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half and by nine with 6:59 left in the game.
UNCG guard Isaiah Miller, who scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, led 14-5 scoring run that tied it.
In the final minute, UNCG’s defense forced Johnson into a wild 3-point attempt with the shot-clock winding down. On the other end, The G’s Kyrin Galloway missed a 3-point attempt, but Angelo Allegri’s offensive rebound with 14 seconds left set up the Spartans’ last play.
“Coach Miller called it, just an iso(lation) play for me,” Isaiah Miller said. “Everybody cleared out to the sides to let me go to work. I just wanted the ball in my hands so I could make a play. That was the simplest thing we could do at that moment.”
He made it look easy, driving to the basket and scoring on a contested left-handed layup with 2.1 seconds left. Just like the play he made at the end of the Montana State game.
“I’m really proud of my group for finding a way to be in the game,” Wes Miller said. “We made a couple of big-time plays down the stretch. Isaiah’s play on the last possession … we just wanted to get the ball to him and give him a chance. I’ve always felt that you don’t over-coach it at the end of a game. You put the ball in one of your best player’s hands and you let him make a play. Isaiah hit a big shot. But then Markell hit a big-time shot. Hats off to him.”
Johnson’s shot was a stunner. State inbounded the ball to him, he took one dribble, looked up and released the ball with 0.8 on the clock. Nothing but net.
“I like to think of those moments as being in a little daze until you see the ball bounce off that rim,” UNCG center James Dickey said. “I wasn’t really thinking about anything. It was like watching it in a movie. And it was a scary movie today.”
A sequel of sorts, Part II of the Montana State horror movie.
“It’s déjà vu, the second time around. What can you do?” said Dickey, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. “But it’s like Coach Miller always tells us, win or lose we’re coming to practice the next day and getting back to work. That’s all there is to it.”
Wes Miller said his team will get over the heartbreak.
They have to. The G’s next two games are also challenges against mid-major teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last year: at Vermont and home against Northern Kentucky.
“Listen, we’re really invested,” Wes Miller said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who work hard and care. So, emotionally, this will be difficult today. But it would be a lot more difficult if that was the last game of the year. The greatest gift is we get to come back in the gym tomorrow and keep working.”
Johnson finished with 19 points and seven assists to lead State, which led for 36:40 of the 40-minute game. C.J. Bryce had 17 points for the Wolfpack, which joined Kansas as the only teams to score 70-plus points against UNCG’s defense.
That bothered Dickey, a senior, more than Johnson’s buzzer-beater.
“It’s motivation,” Dickey said. “They shot over 50 percent (56.6) from the field, and we hang our hat on defense. Losing a game because of poor defense at this point, that just doesn’t sit right with us. It’s definitely motivation and lets us know we have a lot to work on.”
And surely the basketball gods owe UNCG a little bit of good karma.
