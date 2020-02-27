Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
UNCG sophomore Angelo Allegri pressures Furman's Mike Bothwell during Wednesday night's game at the Greensboro Coliseum. Furman won 81-67 to secure the second seed in the Southern Conference Tournament, dropping UNCG to the third seed.
Furman came into the Greensboro Coliseum, jumped on UNCG early and then turned back every counter-punch the Spartans threw in the second half on the way to an 81-67 victory that spoiled The G’s home finale.
And so even with one game left in the regular season, the top three seeds in the all-important Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville are already set in stone, regardless of game outcomes this coming Saturday.
East Tennessee State (15-2 SoCon, 26-4) will be the top seed. No. 2 Furman (14-3, 24-6) knocked UNCG (13-4, 23-7) into the third spot.
It was a disappointing night for the Spartans, who started the day with a longshot chance at a regular-season banner if everything went their way.
It didn’t.
“I ain’t thought about Asheville,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “My thoughts right now are on playing better, getting better tomorrow in practice, figuring out how the heck we can have some success after we came out and played like this tonight. I’m sure Asheville is going to be a monster. It’s an incredible league.
“Look we’re not a ‘scenarios’ group. It’s important to us to be great every day, to try to improve every day. That’s what we’re about. There’s no scenario that’s going to change our mindset. When you play that way and get your tail kicked on Senior Night, you have a nasty taste in your mouth. We need to be better.”
If there’s a silver lining for The G, it’s this: Furman’s “reward” for locking up the No. 2 seed is a possible game vs. No. 7 seed Wofford in the SoCon quarterfinals.
Yes, that Wofford. The team stocked with veterans from last year’s championship. The team that split a pair of overtime games against UNCG.
“This league is more balanced than ever,” Furman coach Bob Richey said. “Listen, let’s say you’re a one seed, a two seed or a three seed: Does anybody want to play (VMI coach) Dan Earl’s guys right now? Does any No. 1 seed want to go play VMI right now? Heck no. We’ve all escaped VMI barely in the last month, and they’re going to be a No. 8 or No. 9 seed.
“It looks like we get Wofford. Well, they’ve got a winning culture and those kids play hard. They’ve just had some bad luck at the end of games. But do you want to play Mercer? (First-year coach) Greg Gary’s got them playing well and they’re hard to guard. Do you want to play Western Carolina? They’ve got an elite point guard and an elite big man. Do you want to play Chattanooga? They’ve got three high-major transfers. Who do you want to sign up for? There’s no good scenario here. At the end of the day, all three of us at the top are going to face high-level (quarterfinal) games.”
As the third seed, UNCG won’t know its opponent until after Saturday’s games. But the Spartans seem to match up better against Western Carolina, Mercer or Chattanooga than against Wofford.
And The G is still on the opposite side of the bracket from ETSU, which swept its two games with UNCG, rallying back from double-digit deficits in both.
“This is not the end of the road at all,” UNCG senior guard Malik Massey said. “We’ve still got another game to play at Chattanooga on Saturday, and then in the conference tournament we’ve got to bring it all. We can’t hang our heads about tonight.”
Massey paused a moment. He has played in two NITs and an NCAA Tournament in his career, reaching the finals of the SoCon Tournament all three years.
“In March, man, anybody can beat anybody,” Massey said. “So (your seed) really doesn’t matter. Everybody comes to play hard in March at the conference tournament. The seeding doesn’t matter to me — to us — at all.”
Maybe so. But this one stung.
On the night UNCG seniors Massey, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway were honored, Furman led for all but 19 seconds.
Furman led by as many as 16 points. UNCG sophomore Angelo Allegri hit shots in the second half that cut the Paladins’ lead to 51-48 and later 60-58.
But each time, Furman answered.
“It’s part of the game. We get a bucket. They get a bucket,” Allegri said. “It comes down to (defensive) stops, and we didn’t get those stops. … It’s tough. Last home game with these senior guys. I’ve been with them for two years, and they’ve given everything. Everything. They’ve passed it down to us, and to not send them out with a ‘W’ on their night hurts.”
In the end, what really hurts is this loss likely dashed any hopes for UNCG getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
UNCG started the day No. 61 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. Furman was No. 78 in the NET. The G will drop. Furman will move up, but not enough.
Both will head to the SoCon Tournament knowing they need to win it. Only ETSU, No. 39 in the NET, has a realistic chance at an NCAA at-large berth.
Furman coach Richey said that’s a crime.
“It’s unfortunate our league is not getting the national respect it deserves,” Richey said. “To be honest, the league’s been disrespected in a lot of ways. I just went off on another reporter. We win games now in our league, and we drop in the (NET) rankings. Are you kidding me? It’s not fair to these kids. …
“We should have three teams in the NCAA Tournament right now. Shouldn’t even be a discussion. But that’s not the world we live in. And that’s unfortunate.”
