ASHEVILLE — Maybe the NIT will call.
Maybe this UNCG basketball team that looked so good in February will get a second chance at March.
Because the end came suddenly for these talented Spartans at the Southern Conference Tournament, a whole season’s 31-game body of work unraveling in less than 10 disastrous minutes.
Third-seeded UNCG lost 78-68 to sixth-seeded Chattanooga late Saturday night at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, snapping the Spartans’ string of SoCon Championship game appearances at three.
There will be no NCAA Tournament this year. And the reality is an at-large berth in the NIT is far from guaranteed.
“I haven’t been paying too much attention to that,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “We’re trying to get better the next day, win the next game. I’m sure we’ll have the opportunity to play in the postseason. I know it won’t be in the NCAA. The NIT? I hope so.
“We’ve had a phenomenal year. We just lost three games in a row to finish the season. But we haven’t lost to a bad team all year. Chattanooga is a really good team, a 20-win team. So, yeah, I hope so. But I have no idea. We’ll wait and find out next week. And if not, we’ll be invited to something else.”
The G wasn’t alone on Saturday. Top-seeded East Tennessee State won its quarterfinal game. The lower-seeded team won each of the next three, leaving the SoCon with seeds Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 7 in its semfinals.
“There weren’t many teams in this league who didn’t come here with a real, true belief they can win,” Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris said. “True confidence. Not just saying, ‘Hey, we’re in the tournament, now we can win.’ There were a lot of good teams this year. True parity. … Our league is really good. I’m not surprised at all but the quote-unquote ‘upsets.’ That seed number in front your team name doesn’t really mean anything.”
That’s little consolation for UNCG.
James Dickey, the Spartans’ 6-foot-10 senior center, is one of two SoCon players ever with 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocked shots in a career. He’s played in three SoCon finals, been to the NCAA Tournament and two NITs.
Dickey, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds Saturday, was crushed. He fought back tears and rubbed his eyes, staring at his shoes as the cruel reality set in. This tournament was over, two days too soon.
“I can't even describe it now at this moment, can’t tell you how it feels,” Dickey mumbled. “I pride myself on winning. This program prides itself on winning. So every loss hurts. But this one? Yeah. This one is going to hurt for a very long time.”
This team has dealt with disappointment before this season.
The G lost two games on 60-footers at the buzzer. The Spartans played stretches without their No. 2 and No. 3 scorers, Kaleb Hunter and Kyrin Galloway, while they coped with ankle injuries. UNCG lost back-to-back games once in January, the first in double-overtime on the road at defending champ Wofford, the next in a foul-plagued game at home against ETSU.
But now they’ve lost three in a row for the first time in three years. And with Furman (25-7) losing its quarterfinal game, the second-place Paladins are almost certainly an at-large pick for the NIT.
Will the NIT take UNCG (23-9) too?
It should. The Spartans lost to Kansas (28-3), ETSU (28-4) twice, Chattanooga (20-12) twice. They split with both Furman (25-7) and Wofford (18-15). And they lost on those 60-foot buzzer beaters to N.C. State (19-12) and Montana State (16-15).
All good teams.
Take away ETSU, and The G is 4-3 in head-to-head games against the other SoCon semifinalists. And the Spartans have non-conference victories over 20-win teams Radford, Northern Kentucky and Vermont.
But the victory they really wanted slipped away in the final 9:15 against Chattanooga, when UNCG missed 12 of its last 16 shots and were on the wrong end of 12-2 and 9-2 scoring runs. This after leading by as many as 14 points in the first half.
“We weren’t in sync to start the second half … and I thought we pressed a little bit at times,” Miller said. “From my stance, we’re seeing that so we start calling action. But when you call action, it slows the game down. Maybe I could’ve done a better job from the sideline there. That’s something I’ll probably second-guess for a long time.”
Now UNCG can only wait. The Spartans deserve better than the CBI or CIT.
Maybe the NIT will call. Maybe UNCG will get a second chance at March.
