GREENSBORO — The evolution of Isaiah Miller continued on New Year’s Day.
UNCG’s star junior guard scored a career-high 31 points and set a school single-game record with nine steals in a 72-63 victory over Mercer in a Southern Conference game at the Greensboro Coliseum.
It was a big night for Miller, more than he’s ever done before.
But the truth is Miller did more because The G needed him to do more.
UNCG (2-0 SoCon, 12-3 overall) came into the game against Mercer (0-2, 6-9) suddenly short-handed as the calendar flips and league play begins in earnest.
“Three days ago, we go to practice and it’s the first time we’ve had every single person on our roster 100 percent, cleared to practice from the start to the end,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “We walk out here tonight, and this might be the most banged up team I’ve had in four years. And then Kyrin (Galloway) sprains his ankle.”
Wes Miller paused a beat and shook his head.
“It’s amazing how quick the tide can turn,” he said. “I’m thinking, ‘Man this is great, we’re 12 deep again.’ Then all of a sudden guys start dropping like flies. We went from being the deepest team I’ve ever had to pretty thin, pretty fast.”
Those three days of practice before the Mercer game were costly.
First, sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter reinjured the ankle that caused the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer and rebounder to miss three games in December and limited his minutes since his return.
Then freshmen Khyre Thompson (concussion) and Kobe Langley (hamstring) got hurt in practice after each had worked his way back from preseason injuries.
And once the game started it got worse. Kyrin Galloway, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, twisted his left ankle on a fall under the basket on the defensive end of the court. Galloway, a starter and The G’s third-leading scorer, played 9 minutes in the first half and not at all after halftime.
“Kyrin tried to get back out there and play,” Wes Miller said, “but I didn’t like the way he looked. I didn’t think it was worth risking making it worse. We didn’t want him out for a prolonged period of time just because we tried to push it tonight when his adrenaline was pumping.”
UNCG still had enough to beat Mercer, which was playing without its own injured star, senior guard Ross Cummings.
Angelo Allegri hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 14-2 scoring run to start the game for UNCG. He finished with nine points.
So did Mohammed Abdulsalam, a 6-foot-9 sophomore who shot 4-for-6 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds in a career-high 27 minutes.
“You’ve always got to be ready,” Abdulsalam said, “It was K.G. who went down tonight, and that’s my position. So then it’s just me, James (Dickey) and Bas (Leyte). We have to keep playing hard, knowing we have just one sub. You might get tired, but you keep playing. That was the most minutes I’ve ever played in a college game.
“I was definitely gassed, but Coach Miller said, ‘Mo, I know you’re tired but you still have to bring it, bring the energy up, play as hard as you can for as long as you can.’ The first half, I wouldn’t put my fist up. But the second half? I was like, ‘Yo, somebody please come get me.’ We figured it out. Bas, as a freshman, he played some great minutes.”
Isaiah Miller picked up the scoring slack. When Mercer whittled an 18-point halftime deficit down to three, Miller answered with a driving layup then a steal and dunk that pushed the lead to 64-57.
“I had to do more,” Isaiah Miller said. “We’ve got Kaleb out. We’ve got Kobe out. I’ve got to play more minutes and take extra responsibility. … We’re going to have more minutes, play bigger roles and give more to the team. That means we go even harder in practice, do that extra work.”
The timing is terrible. UNCG plays at defending SoCon champ Wofford (0-1, 8-6) on Saturday. Next week, the Spartans host front-runner East Tennessee State (2-0, 13-2) then go to Furman (2-0, 12-3).
“It was strange tonight,” Wes Miller said. “Usually we wear people down over the course of a game, but tonight we looked a little worn down and fatigued in the second half. I was really trying to manage minutes, which I haven’t had to do all year. It’s actually been the other way around, trying to figure out how to get guys more minutes. … It changed the rotation completely.
“The good news is it’s nothing season-ending or anything of that nature with any of (the injured players). But it’s the kind of stuff that when the training staff tells me they’re back, then they’re back. Some of it could be weeks, some of it could be days. It’s different with each guy.”
In the meantime, UNCG will rely on its defense, lean heavily on veterans James Dickey and Malik Massey to shepherd the young guys …
And hope the evolution of Isaiah Miller continues.
