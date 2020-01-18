GREENSBORO — Every bit of a nine-point halftime lead had evaporated into the cool air above the floor of the Greensboro Coliseum.
With less than 12 minutes left, UNCG was in trouble.
And then Angelo Allegri knifed down the lane, driving between Chattanooga guards David Jean-Baptiste and Maurice Commander, banking in a right-handed layup to stop the bleeding and give the Spartans a one-point lead.
It was the spark UNCG (5-2 SoCon, 15-5) needed.
The Spartans dominated the rest of the way in a 72-52 victory over Chattanooga that lifted The G into a second-place tie with Furman in the Southern Conference standings, one game behind front-runner East Tennessee State (6-1 SoCon, 17-3).
Allegri, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who cracked the starting lineup 12 games ago, finished with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting. He scored 11 points in the second half, none bigger than the go-ahead deuce on that drive down the lane.
An impressive basket, especially considering Allegri is left-handed and drove to his weak side.
“We really needed that,” UNCG star Isaiah Miller said. “But ’Gelo is a special guy, man, a 6-7 shooter, a wing, really, who’s playing the four (power forward) for us right now.”
Miller finished with a game-high 26 points, 18 of them in the second half when UNCG held Chattanooga (3-3 SoCon, 12-7) to 2-for-14 shooting from the floor after Allegri’s go-ahead basket.
The Spartans closed the game on a 14-1 scoring run and allowed no field goals in the final 6:07.
“We had a really tough stretch in the second half where we got stagnant and lost our energy,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “… We just stressed that, No. 1, we had to get back to good movement on offense. We were taking average shots at best. And, No. 2, defensively we had to put a couple of stops together. I called a timeout at one point when we were trading baskets just to encourage our guys to get some stops.”
It worked. UNCG held Chattanooga senior Matt Ryan, the No. 7 scorer in the SoCon, to just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
“We tried to make it really hard for Matt Ryan. Every time he touched the ball, we wanted it to be a really tough shot,” Isaiah Miller said. “… We knew Chattanooga is a good team, and they have some guys who can really take it off the ball, some good shooters. We wanted to make them drive the ball, get in that paint where we could control the pace, get some rebounds. That’s a really good team right there. They’re going to win their share of games.”
Just not this one.
After Allegri’s key drive, this night belonged to the Spartans.
Allegri made his first start back in December, replacing wing Kaleb Hunter when the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer and rebounder sprained an ankle. When Hunter returned, Allegri stayed in the starting lineup, this time in place of senior forward Kyrin Galloway, who missed his fifth game in a row with an ankle injury.
“Angelo is such a talented offensive player, and we knew that when we recruited him,” Wes Miller said. “There’s been some steps forward over the last three or four weeks, and we’ve been waiting for that — sometimes impatiently — waiting for those steps as a competitor, as a defensive player and with his confidence offensively. We’ve seen some really positive steps lately in those three areas.
“He’s a big-time player who can play multiple positions. He’s strong enough to play on the interior, but he’s skilled enough to play every position on the perimeter. He’s a big part of our future as a program, and big part of this team.”
NOTEWORTHY: This was the first home game since students returned from winter break, and the announced crowd was 5,016. … Since New Year’s Day, Allegri has averaged 12.0 points per game and shot 12-for-31 (39 percent) from the 3-point line. … James Dickey, UNCG’s 6-foot-10 senior center, finished with 12 rebounds and moved into third place on the Spartans’ all-time rebounding list behind Kyle Hines and Ben Stywall. … “I know those are two good players on the list ahead of me,” Dickey said. “I don’t think I can get to Kyle Hines, but if I can get that second spot that will be just as good. I’ve got great coaches here, and they’re always pushing me to do more and do better. I had 12 (rebounds) tonight, and they won’t think that’s enough. I have to tip my hat to the people around me.” … UNCG has a midweek break with no game on Wednesday. The Spartans play next at Samford at 3 p.m. Saturday.
