GREENSBORO — The crash course in head coaching really wasn’t a crash course at all.
Will Jones has been here all along. He didn’t know it, but he’d been preparing for victory No. 1 at N.C. A&T for years.
Jones was abruptly named the Aggies’ interim head coach last week, getting the call around 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve when A&T athletics director Earl Hilton told him Jay Joyner had been suspended indefinitely.
No one at the university will discuss Joyner nor the reason for his suspension other than to call it “an ongoing personnel matter.”
In the meantime, the Aggies (4-11) have games to play.
Jones ran his first practice the day after Christmas, and three days later A&T lost by 31 on the road at Illinois of the Big Ten.
“The first thing I talked to the guys about was, ‘no distractions,’” Jones said. “We’ve got some older guys, and so I tried to explain to them that this is no time for distractions. It’s going to be business as usual, and that’s how we’ve treated this thing.”
Win No. 1 came in a quiet gym Friday afternoon, when the Aggies clobbered Mid-Atlantic Christian 123-61 in front of a few hundred onlookers at the Corbett Center.
It was a mismatch. The Mustangs (4-8) are the only non-Division I team on A&T’s schedule this season, and the 15 players on the roster come from a little school in Elizabeth City with an enrollment of around 180 students.
But it was a key game for the Aggies in this whirlwind nine days, their last tuneup before MEAC play begins. A&T hosts Florida A&M on Monday.
“For us, this was like a practice,” 6-foot-8 center Devin Haygood said. “But hopefully we can use this same type of play in conference, where we’re running the floor and pitching the ball ahead. We want to do that on Monday.”
Haygood finished with a game-high 19 points, one of seven Aggies who scored in double-figures. All 12 A&T players who got in the game scored.
That wasn’t an accident. It’s the first visible difference between Jones and Joyner.
Jones has been on staff at A&T ever since Joyner’s first full season as the Aggies’ head coach. Both are South Carolina State alumni — Joyner 1996, Jones 2003 — who played for, then coached under Cy Alexander.
But Jones clearly wants these Aggies to force the tempo more. “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!” he shouted after every defensive rebound, every steal, every turnover, every Mid-Atlantic made basket.
“We had a little stagnancy in our offense, and we’re trying to figure something out to where we can score more points,” Haygood said. “We want to play more free, run the floor a lot more. We’re a lot more athletic than we’ve shown in our previous games. So we wanted to build some confidence tonight going into conference play, to see how fast we can really play.”
That suits the players just fine.
“Coach Jones wants us to come out, play free, play hard and just have fun,” senior guard Andre Jackson said. “He’s been harping on that every day since he got the job: Go out and have fun, play free. … He wants us to score at least 16 points in transition every game, wants us to get out there and run the floor, force the tempo, push the ball ahead and look for the bigs. He wants to get easy baskets so we don’t have to score so much in the half court.”
Jackson finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. His fellow starter in the backcourt, junior point guard Kam Langley, had 10 points and 11 assists.
“It doesn’t change my role. My job is still to get guys involved,” Langley said. “… Practice has been good. Coach Jones is a great leader. He’s been with Coach Joyner since the first year, so he knows us and knows how to run our practices. The program is moving forward.”
“We’ve been focused, man,” Jackson said. “We’ve blocked out all the negative noise. … Coach Jones has handled it well. I think he’s ready for this job. I’m pretty sure he was surprised when he got the call, but he has stepped in and done his thing. I like the way things are being run right now.”
Jones won’t talk about “the situation,” but as the Aggies’ lead recruiter, he clearly likes this team and its depth. He understands it’s a team built to win starting now — all 11 MEAC teams are at least two games below .500 through November and December — as the one-bid league heads toward its all-important conference tournament in March.
“I’m doing exactly what the athletic director charged me to do,” Jones said. “... You never envision this as how you become a head coach. You think it’s going to be, like, perfect, you know? But sometimes things happen, and you’ve got to be ready for when the opportunity comes. This opportunity presented to me — whether it’s for the next game or whether it’s for the next two years — I have to be ready and prepared to lead this program the right way.
“You have to be excited about it, because you never know if the opportunity is going to come at all. There are 350 Division I jobs in the country, with three assistants on each staff. All of those assistant coaches want to be head coaches someday. The odds are against you.”
Maybe so. But the team is with him.
“For the last eight days or so, there’s been a lot of good energy in that gym,” Haygood said. “Everything has been about being a good teammate, being the kind of player who comes to practice every day positive. It’s about having the attitude that today’s your day, and you’re going to get better. …
“It’s nothing new. We’ve been listening to (Jones) all year. Only now he’s standing up during games instead of sitting down. That’s the only difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.