Roberson has flashed potential in each of the last two spring practice segments, and now that’ll have to translate during the season.
The slot position in Wake Forest’s offense has produced different 1,000-yard receivers in each of the last two seasons — Kendall Hinton’s 1,001 yards last season and Greg Dortch’s 1,078 in 2018. And in 2017, the duo of Dortch and Tabari Hines combined for 1,405 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Now the reset button gets pushed on the slot position. Roberson should enter spring practices as the odds-on favorite to be the starter, and has 13 catches for 154 yards in the past two seasons.
