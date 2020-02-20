WakeFootball

Virginia Tech junior wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley (left) is tackled by Wake Forest junior defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor during their game on Nov. 9. Taylor, from Asbury Park, N.J., is part of a small group of players from the Northeast on Wake Forest’s roster. There aren’t many — but for the most part, they’ve been productive.

From third in the cornerback pecking order to first is a jump Taylor will have to make, almost by default.

Taylor has played all 39 games in the last three seasons, amassing 83 tackles, 13 passes broken-up and two interceptions — both of which came in the last month of the season this past year.

He’s had experience playing as a nickel and out the outside — it’ll be interesting to track his movements within the defense.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments