Zoom was a foreign term to Justin Watts roughly three weeks ago.
The video conferencing website has since become commonplace for the recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach at Appalachian State. Watts, entering his sixth season with the Mountaineers, has a firm grasp of it after receiving some assistance via email and a few calls. According to Watts, he was even included in a more than 140-member, hour-long staff meeting led by athletics director Doug Gillin on April 8.
"Now I've gotten good," Watts joked of his progress. "I've got a new backdrop every time we Zoom. I'm getting pretty good at it."
Of course, Watts has his favorites — "a couple of big, in-state wins" for the Mountaineers, who finished a celebrated 2019 season at 13-1 with victories over North Carolina and Charlotte. That background, however, likely shields his makeshift office from view.
Watts spends those working hours, away from App State's campus because of the coronavirus outbreak, in the basement of his home. He let out a laugh, describing the combination of a mancave and a toy room for his 10-year-old son, Chase, and eight-year-old daughter, Kendall. And if Watts' wife, Lauren, needs an exercise space in the mornings, count on him migrating to the kitchen.
He guessed the first hour of the day is spent with Chase and Kendall, followed by FaceTime calls to his "extended family" — five tight ends. But the bulk of Watts' schedule remains devoted to recruiting from afar. The coronavirus has presented its challenges, like the NCAA's move on April 1 to extend its recruiting dead period to the end of May, but Watts is learning to navigate the uncharted waters.
"I think, for all college football coaches, it's changed everything,” said Watts, who helped the Mountaineers earn the program’s highest-rated FBS recruiting class on National Signing Day in December. "... From a recruiting standpoint, you know, I think the fear of it is that with no spring recruiting and not being able to see people live, in a way it's kind of sped some things up. A lot of guys would hold off until spring ball to offer kids or want to see kids in camp, and now there's a fear those things may not happen.
"You're really having go to back to old school recruiting — you know, watching the film, talking with high school coaches and really just going off what you see off tape."
A desk outfits Watts' makeshift office. That's accompanied by his iPhone and an iPad. Watts said the afternoons, normally, are blocked off for FaceTime conversations with recruits.
Watts described the mounting hours spent peering at his phone as "embarrassing" — the weekly Screen Time report he receives is enough evidence. A daily chunk of that time includes a roughly hour and a half span shooting direct messages to area recruits and his tight end prospects across the Southeast via Twitter and text.
And, with an extended dead period, that's arguably the extent of Watts' contact. The NCAA's evaluation period for 2019-20 originally spanned April 14 to May 31 — more than a month utilized by coaches for high school visits and face-to-face contact with recruits on college campuses. Watts said virtual tours and graphics depicting football facilities are used as a supplement during the shutdown.
"I'm out looking to make sure we're doing everything we can recruiting-wise," Watts said, noting on April 8 he made calls to two Division I coaches. "I'm calling my buddies in the profession saying, 'Hey, are y'all doing anything unique and any way you're interacting with these recruits that you feel is giving you a good advantage that maybe we're not doing — or maybe we haven't thought of?' Just trying to stay on the cutting edge of, 'What can we be doing? What graphics can we be sending? What can we do different to set App State apart that these guys are really going to remember it when everything gets back and they have to make a decision?'
"... I mean, I've talked with ACC coaches, SEC coaches, Conference USA coaches. We've all got buddies everywhere."
Coach Mack Brown of North Carolina, whose first season back with the Tar Heels produced a 2020 recruiting class nationally ranked No. 19 per 247Sports that included East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz and wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, said appealing to prospects in close proximity has become advantageous during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown compared the scenario — a dead period, where coaches can text, call or email prospects — to recruiting in February. That month, according to 247Sports, he picked up the verbal commitments of 4-star prospects Gavin Blackwell, a wide receiver from Monroe Sun Valley, and Gabe Stephens, a defensive back out of Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter. Both are included in a 2021 recruiting class currently ranked second in the nation behind Ohio State.
"We recruit in a footprint from, basically, (Washington) D.C. to Atlanta and all of those kids can drive here," Brown said during a media availability on March 23. "So we're really close to home to everyone we're talking to. And, when you recruit that close to home and you have a crisis like this, I think parents would rather their kids stay close to home. So, if something comes up, they can go home more easily.
"The other thing is we don't recruit that many guys. We look at who we want and what we want, and we're really heavily recruiting in the state. So a lot of people are still recruiting 100 guys — we're recruiting 30 to try to get 20."
According to Watts, App State's campaign has stayed the course — even a little ahead with recruiting, compared to the past two or three seasons, during these months. In the 2021 class, the Mountaineers picked up commitments from Jayden Ramsey, an offensive lineman and tight end from Anderson Westside (S.C.), and 3-star quarterback D.C. Tabscott, recruited out of Nashville, in early April.
He said April and May, generally, were the months recruiting picked up at App State with campus visits and "VIP days." Traditionally, the Mountaineers fall behind on recruiting early in the spring. That's a product of the program beginning spring practices earlier than many of its Division I counterparts.
App State fit in 11 of the NCAA's allotted 15 practices, which includes a spring game, prior to the coronavirus. Carolina never got rolling — the ACC canceled training and games in a ruling on March 17. Wake Forest even squeezed in five, prior to spring break.
Watts remembers early spring ball dating back to when he arrived at App State in 2015 to coach wide receivers under former coach Scott Satterfield. That didn't occur last season under Eli Drinkwitz, now at Missouri, because, as Watts put it, a new staff was constructed. Coach Shawn Clark made a move returning to that early spring schedule.
And Watts acknowledged that uncertainty ahead, if the coronavirus were to shut down summer programming. Recruits may just feel the pressure to commit early.
"I bet, to me here personally in the next couple of weeks, if camps are canceled — maybe if you're not allowed to get on campuses this summer — I could see where a lot of prospects would go ahead and try to commit to make sure they were taking care of their selves," Watts said. "Which is quite understandable. … Whether it's freaking out, or however you want to label it, I could just say kind of protecting their self.
"I could see it speeding up, for sure, here in the next couple weeks."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.