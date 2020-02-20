It’s no secret how much of a desperate position — at least, from the exterior — cornerback is for the Deacons.
Essissima played sparingly last season behind seniors Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson and junior Ja’Sir Taylor — don’t worry, Taylor is on this list, too.
Essissima was a late addition to the 2019 signing class, but it didn’t take long for him to emerge in fall camp as a non-redshirt candidate. He had six tackles last season.
