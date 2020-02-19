UNCG BBK (copy)

UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller drives down the lane against Wofford's defense. Miller scored eight of his 15 points in overtime to help the Spartans to an 83-79 victory.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Greensboro Coliseum

Why the Spartans won

Kaleb Hunter scored eight of his team-high 21 points in overtime, shooting 6-for-8 from the foul line, and teammate Isaiah Miller scored eight of his 15 in OT to lead UNCG to a critical victory over Wofford. With three games remaining in the regular season, The G is now tied with Furman for second place in the Southern Conference standings, one game behind East Tennessee State.

Stars

Wofford: G Nathan Hoover 24 points on 8-for-25 shooting; F Chavez Goodwin 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting; G Storm Murphy 7 points, 7 assists; G/F Trevor Stumpe 12 points, 6 rebounds.

UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting (made 4 of last 6 shots), 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; C James Dickey 12 points, 11 rebounds; G/F Kaleb Hunter 21 points on 6-for-8 FG shooting, 8-for-10 free throws; F Kyrin Galloway 14 points, 3-for-5 3-point shooting.

Notable

● In a weird start to overtime, Wofford won the jumpball, but headed toward the wrong basket (teams do not switch ends after regulation). The referees conferred and restarted overtime. This time, UNCG won the tap and Isaiah Miller scored on a drive to the basket. He scored six of The G’s first eight points in OT, and the Spartans led by at least two possessions the rest of the way.

● Isaiah Miller scored on a driving reverse layup with 14.3 seconds left to tie the score at 61-61. Hoover missed an off-balance jumper at the buzzer to force overtime. UNCG outscored Wofford 8-2 over the final 6:58 of regulation.

● Hunter and Galloway, who combined for 35 points including 13-for-15 from the foul line, both missed the first game against Wofford, a double-overtime loss in Spartanburg, S.C., on Jan. 4. Both players were recovering from ankle injuries at the time.

● UNCG came into the game leading the nation with a plus-7.3 turnover margin, and finished plus-7 against Wofford. But it wasn’t easy. Wofford is the best team in the SoCon at protecting the basketball, and the Terriers were plus-2 in the first half when they took a 34-33 lead.

● UNCG has won five in a row and 10 of its last 11 games. The Spartans face Furman in their regular-season home finale next Wednesday.

● Wofford has lost four games in a row and fallen into a four-way tie for fourth place. The Terriers are arguably the most dangerous of those four teams, and could be a handful for any team that draws them in the quarterfinals of the SoCon Tournament.

He said it

“We were better in overtime. But, listen, give Jay (McAuley) and his Wofford group a ton of credit. They’re a monster. They’re a monster to guard, and they make you look silly sometimes. We played hard all night, but I don’t know how sound we were all night. We made mistakes and errors, and Wofford deserves credit for that. But we got better in overtime. We got back to who we are defensively, and our execution was a little bit better. We got better quality shots and did our thing on the offensive board.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach

“We picked up the intensity on defense. We were pressuring them. Our points started being more effective in our 1-2-2 press. We just felt a lot more like ourselves.” — James Dickey, UNCG center, on the final 7 minutes of regulation and overtime

Records

Wofford: 8-7 SoCon, 16-12 overall.

UNCG: 12-3 SoCon, 22-6 overall.

Up next

Wofford: at Furman, noon Saturday

UNCG: at VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday.

