UNCG 74, VMI 63
Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Spartans won
Isaiah Miller scored five of his game-high 23 points during a 10-0 scoring run over the final 3:24 as UNCG pulled away from pesky VMI to win 74-63 in its Southern Conference opener Sunday afternoon.
Stars
VMI: G Garrett Gilkeson 21 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 4-for-5 from three, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; G Kamdyn Curfman 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting.
UNCG: Isaiah Miller 23 points on 9-for-20 shooting, 8 rebounds; F Kyrin Galloway 18 points, 5-for-7 from three, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; C James Dickey 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; G Keyshaun Langley 5 points, 4 assists.
Notable
● UNCG shot just 3-for-19 from the field in the first 15 minutes of the second half, and VMI climbed back into the game, cutting the lead to one point three times. The G made 4 of its last 7 shots and outscored the Keydets 13-3 in the final 4:07.
● Galloway, a 6-foot-8 forward, shot 4-for-4 from the 3-point line in the first half. A “stretch four” big man in UNCG’s offense, he quietly led the team in 3-point field goal percentage last season. He has a team-high 17 threes so far this year on 37 percent shooting.
● UNCG outscored VMI 10-4 over the final 4:41 of the first half, holding the Keydets scoreless for 3:05 of that stretch. The Spartans held for the last shot of the half, and converted when Isaiah Miller drove into the lane with 8 seconds left, then passed the ball out to Galloway for an open three and a 43-30 lead.
● Sophomore guard/forward Kaleb Hunter came in as UNCG’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game. He scored just 4 points on 1-for-3 shooting in 28 minutes against VMI’s defense, but dished out 3 assists.
● The Sunday afternoon game drew an announced crowd of 2,744. The G has averaged 3,479 through six home games, and the Spartans are 4-0 at the Coliseum.
He said it
“It doesn’t matter how you do it, it doesn’t matter how it goes, if you find a way to win a league game then it’s a great win. That’s what I told our guys. In the last 10 years in this profession, I’ve learned that the hard way. You don’t do anything after you win a league game other than say, ‘attaboy’ and move on.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach.
“When we’re in the situation, we’re not afraid of it. … We try to come together in those moments. We go through those types of scenarios in practice, so it’s not something we haven’t done before. We try to bring to life the things we do in practice and do them to the best of our ability. That’s really all it is.” — James Dickey, UNCG center, on protecting a one-point lead late in the game.
Records
VMI: 0-1 Southern, 2-6 overall
UNCG: 1-0 Southern, 5-2 overall
Up next
VMI: Goucher, 7 p.m. Tuesday
UNCG: at Georgetown, 2 p.m. Saturday
