Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Spartans won
Isaiah Miller scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, and UNCG’s defense shut down Chattanooga in the final 12 minutes, lifting The G to a critical 72-52 victory over Chattanooga. With the win, The Spartans pulled into a second-place tie with Furman in the Southern Conference standings, one game behind East Tennessee State.
Stars
Chattanooga: F Ramon Vila 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting; Matt Ryan (Mocs leading scorer) 9 points on 3-for-13 shooting; G David Jean-Baptiste 10 points, 2 steals.
UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 26 points on 12-for-23 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; G/F Angelo Allegri 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, 6 rebounds; C James Dickey 6 points, 12 rebounds.
Notable
● UNCG lost every bit of a nine-point halftime lead, but buckled down on defense to win the game. Allegri scored on a critical drive to the basket to stop the bleeding, giving The G a 47-46 lead and starting a game-changing 13-3 scoring run capped by Isaiah Miller’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.
● After taking a 1-point lead, Chattanooga shot just 2-for-14 from the field over the last 11:55 of the game. UNCG’s defense held the Mocs without a field goal over the final 6:07 and the Spartans closed the game on a 14-1 scoring run.
● Leading 27-25 late in the first half, UNCG went on a 9-0 scoring run in a 1:31 span. Michael Hueitt scored inside, then made a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Malik Massey followed with a 3-pointer, and Isaiah Miller finished the run with a steal and dunk.
● UNCG’s Dickey, a 6-foot-10 senior center, moved into third place on the school’s all-time rebounds list. Dickey has 942, trailing Kyle Hines (1,047 from 2004-08) and Ben Stywall (961 from 2006-10).
● UNCG came into the game No. 14 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing 59.6 points per game. The G was No. 3 in turnover margin at plus-7.5 per game, and the Spartans were plus-7 vs. Chattanooga.
● UNCG played without 6-foot-9 forward Kyrin Galloway (ankle), who missed his fifth straight game. Galloway, a senior who averages 8.1 points, is still No. 4 in the league with 23 blocked shots (1.5 per game).
He said it
“We were really, really impressed when we watched (Chattanooga) on tape. Lamont (Paris) has done an incredible job turning that program around in a really short period of time. They have great players, and you can tell just from the tape they’re unselfish and have great culture. They play together, and they’ve already put together some impressive wins. So we feel really good about this one tonight.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach
“Every conference win is very, very important. Every one of them helps us in a lot of ways. And when you can get a win against a very good team like (Chattanooga), it means a lot to us.” — James Dickey, UNCG senior center
Records
Chattanooga: 3-3 SoCon, 12-7 overall.
UNCG: 5-2 SoCon, 15-5 overall.
Up next
Chattanooga: The Citadel, 7 p.m. Wednesday
UNCG: at Samford, 3 p.m. Saturday.
