UNCG 55, Appalachian State 41
Site
Greensboro Coliseum (Spartan Invitational)
Why the Spartans won
Isaiah Miller and Kaleb Hunter scored 14 points apiece, and UNCG’s defense held Appalachian State to 13 points in the second half. Leading 29-28 at halftime, UNCG opened the second half on a game-changing 14-0 scoring run to break the game open.
Stars
Appalachian State: F Kendall Lewis 11 points, 10 rebounds; F Isaac Johnson 10 points, 14 rebounds; G Adrian Delph 11 points.
UNCG: G/F Kaleb Hunter 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting, 10 rebounds ; G Isaiah Miller 14 points, 3 steals; G Keyshaun Langley 11 points, 3-for-5 from three; F Kyin Galloway 11 points, 3 blocks; C James Dickey 12 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Notable
● Hunter and Isaiah Miller scored 12 of the 14 points in UNCG’s run to open the second half. Miller had a dunk and a 3-pointer to start the run, then Hunter scored the next 7 points. Kyin Galloway finished the run on a back-door baseline cut for a dunk on a pretty bounce pass from big man James Dickey.
● UNCG’s offense struggled early, and Appalachian led by 7 points 6:10 into the game. Freshman guard Langley gave The G a spark off the bench as the Spartans climbed back into the game. Langley had 8 points on 3-for-3 shooting (2 threes), while the rest of the team was off to a 2-for-11 start.
● UNCG went cold midway through the second half, missing 13 of 15 shots during one stretch. But The G still held a 10-point lead because its defense held App scoreless for the last 2:15 of the Spartans’ shooting slump.
● The G’s defense held Appalachian to 13 points on 5-for-27 shooting in the second half.
● App shot the ball better from the 3-point line (5-for-18) than it did from the foul line (a ghastly 4-for-18 on free throws).
He said it
“Our guys really responded. We had a nasty taste in our mouth after Saturday night. It never feels good to lose on a last-second shot, especially one from behind half-court. But we also felt like we did some things down the stretch that put us in that position. We had a two-possession lead with a little over a minute to go. We didn’t feel very good about Saturday night regardless of whether it was a 1-in-100 shot to beat us or not.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach, on The G's bounce-back victory after losing to Montana State 67-66 on a 60-footer at the final buzzer
Records
Appalachian State: 3-3.
UNCG: 4-2.
Up next
Appalachian State: UNC-Charlotte, 7 p.m. Thursday
UNCG: VMI, 3 p.m. Sunday at Coliseum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.