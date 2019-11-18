UNCG athletics logo 2018 (copy)

UNCG 55, Appalachian State 41

Site

Greensboro Coliseum (Spartan Invitational)

Why the Spartans won

Isaiah Miller and Kaleb Hunter scored 14 points apiece, and UNCG’s defense held Appalachian State to 13 points in the second half. Leading 29-28 at halftime, UNCG opened the second half on a game-changing 14-0 scoring run to break the game open.

Stars

Appalachian State: F Kendall Lewis 11 points, 10 rebounds; F Isaac Johnson 10 points, 14 rebounds; G Adrian Delph 11 points.

UNCG: G/F Kaleb Hunter 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting, 10 rebounds ; G Isaiah Miller 14 points, 3 steals; G Keyshaun Langley 11 points, 3-for-5 from three; F Kyin Galloway 11 points, 3 blocks; C James Dickey 12 rebounds, 4 blocks.

Notable

● Hunter and Isaiah Miller scored 12 of the 14 points in UNCG’s run to open the second half. Miller had a dunk and a 3-pointer to start the run, then Hunter scored the next 7 points. Kyin Galloway finished the run on a back-door baseline cut for a dunk on a pretty bounce pass from big man James Dickey.

● UNCG’s offense struggled early, and Appalachian led by 7 points 6:10 into the game. Freshman guard Langley gave The G a spark off the bench as the Spartans climbed back into the game. Langley had 8 points on 3-for-3 shooting (2 threes), while the rest of the team was off to a 2-for-11 start.

● UNCG went cold midway through the second half, missing 13 of 15 shots during one stretch. But The G still held a 10-point lead because its defense held App scoreless for the last 2:15 of the Spartans’ shooting slump.

● The G’s defense held Appalachian to 13 points on 5-for-27 shooting in the second half.

● App shot the ball better from the 3-point line (5-for-18) than it did from the foul line (a ghastly 4-for-18 on free throws).

He said it

“Our guys really responded. We had a nasty taste in our mouth after Saturday night. It never feels good to lose on a last-second shot, especially one from behind half-court. But we also felt like we did some things down the stretch that put us in that position. We had a two-possession lead with a little over a minute to go. We didn’t feel very good about Saturday night regardless of whether it was a 1-in-100 shot to beat us or not.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach, on The G's bounce-back victory after losing to Montana State 67-66 on a 60-footer at the final buzzer

Records

Appalachian State: 3-3.

UNCG: 4-2.

Up next

Appalachian State: UNC-Charlotte, 7 p.m. Thursday

UNCG: VMI, 3 p.m. Sunday at Coliseum

