Site
Harrah’s Cherokee Arena, Asheville
Why the Spartans lost
Big man Ramon Vila dominated inside, and guard David Jean-Baptiste found success driving down the lane as Chattanooga outscored UNCG 43-26 in the second half. The Spartans, meanwhile, missed 20 of their 30 shots after halftime.
Stars
No. 6 Chattanooga: C Ramon Vila 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting, 12 rebounds; G David Jean-Baptiste 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting; F Jonathan Scott 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting.
No. 3 UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists; C James Dickey 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks; G/F Kaleb Hunter 13 points; G Malik Massey 9 points on 3-for-5 shooting, 3 steals.
Notable
● In the final 9:15, Chattanooga outscored UNCG 21-11. The Spartans missed 12 of their last 16 shots, while the Mocs went on key scoring runs of 12-2 and 9-2.
● Vila, Chattanooga’s 6-foot-8, 242-pound center, averaged 18.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in two regular-season games against UNCG. He scored 17 of his points Saturday in the second half.
● UNCG led by as many as 14 points in the first half and held a 42-35 halftime lead. Dickey had 10 points and 6 rebounds in the first half.
● UNCG cut the lead to 5 when Isaiah Miller hit both free throws in a 1-and-1 with 1:52 left, but Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste answered with his only 3-pointer of the game. Jean-Baptiste shot 6-for-6 in the second half.
● UNCG shot just 9-for-17 from the foul line, including 4-for-9 in the second half. Chattanooga was 16-for-22, making 7 of its last 9.
● Isaiah Miller, who came into the game fourth in the nation in steals, broke UNCG’s school record for career steals. Miller has 241, passing Ricky Hickman (2003-07), who had 236.
He said it
“We just try to execute and get the best shot we possibly can. Sometimes the shot clock interrupts that, and we take whatever we can get. We’ve got some great, talented players who can do stuff individually.” — Isaiah Miller, UNCG junior guard on the Spartans’ offensive struggles in the second half.
“The first game we played against UNCG was shocking. They’re the most athletic team in our conference by far, and we just weren’t used to seeing that. We were nervous. It’s not wrong to admit that. We were a little scared. That’s the truth. … We had to work hard, and after the win at our place, our confidence level raised like crazy. We knew we were capable of doing this. We’re not scared anymore.” — Ramon Vila, Chattanooga center
Records
Chattanooga: 20-12 overall.
UNCG: 23-9 overall.
Up next: Semifinals
No. 1 East Tennessee State (28-4) vs. No. 5 Western Carolina (19-11)
No. 6 Chattanooga (20-12) vs. No. 7 Wofford (19-15)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.