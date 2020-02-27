Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
UNCG guard Isaiah Miller looks for a teammate while Furman defender Mike Bothwell cuts him off during the second half of Wednesday's game. Miller, who came in averaging 20.1 points in SoCon games, scored just 9 points on 3-for-13 shooting against the Paladins.
Furman forwards Noah Gurley and Jalen Slawson scored 17 points apiece to lead a balanced offense for the Paladins, who jumped out to an early lead and answered every UNCG scoring run in the second half to protect the lead.
Stars
Furman: F Jalen Slawson 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 6 rebounds; F Noah Gurley 17 points, 5-for-5 free throws; G Jordan Lyons 14 points, 4 steals; G Alex Hunter 11 points, 3-for-6 from three, 6 assists.
UNCG: C James Dickey 15 points, 5 rebounds; G/F Angelo Allegri 11 points, 3-for-6 from three; G/F Kaleb Hunter 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting; G Isaiah Miller 9 points on 3-for-13 shooting, 7 assists, 5 rebounds.
Notable
● UNCG fought back from double-digit deficits to cut the lead to 3 twice and 2 once in the second half, all three times on Allegri baskets. The G’s last best chance came trailing 69-63 with 4:04 left, but a bad inbounds pass for an awful turnover triggered Furman’s decisive 12-2 scoring run.
● Dickey scored the game’s first basket, but UNCG led for just 19 seconds before Furman went on a 12-2 scoring run.
● About the only thing that went right for UNCG in the first half was a defensive stop in the final 16 seconds. Isaiah Miller came down with the ball and sank a 70-foot heave at the buzzer. He missed 10 of his other 12 shots in the game, and he didn’t score in double-figures for the first time since before Christmas.
● UNCG came into the game leading the nation with a plus-7.0 turnover margin, while Furman ranked 10th of 350 Division I teams at plus-4.5. Furman protected the ball better finishing with 13 turnovers compared to UNCG’s 17.
● UNCG’s six-game winning streak was snapped. The Spartans have won 11 of their last 13 games. Furman has won 9 of its last 10 games.
● UNCG and Furman are among just seven Division I teams with at least 23 wins each of the last four years. The others: East Tennessee State, Gonzaga, Duke, Florida State and Kansas.
He said it
“Isaiah was effective, even though the ball didn’t go in the hole for him. (Furman’s) defense has gotten significantly more aggressive here in the second half of league play. That’s a different defense than we faced when we played them in Greenville. They’re going to make you make plays, and they’re not going to let the guy with the ball make a play. … Isaiah had seven assists and got us a lot of quality looks. When we made our runs, he was creating offense for us. But it was difficult for anybody to drive it and get something clean around the rim.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach, on Isaiah Miller, who came in averaging 20.1 points in SoCon games
“They were the just the better team tonight. They punched us in the mouth first. We got back in it, and they went back up again. … They changed the way they play since last game. They beat us to loose balls. They were on the boards. They wanted it more.” — Malik Massey, UNCG senior guard, who scored 9 points in his final home game
Records
Furman: 14-3 SoCon, 24-6 overall.
UNCG: 13-4 SoCon, 23-7 overall.
Up next
Furman: The Citadel, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
UNCG: at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
UNCG BBK
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.