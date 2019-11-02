Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 32
DEGREES EXPECTED. URBAN CENTERS WILL REMAIN SLIGHTLY WARMER.
* WHERE...THE PIEDMONT WEST OF US-1 IN CENTRAL NC.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO A FREEZE, SCATTERED TO
WIDESPREAD FROST IS ALSO EXPECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
N.C. State freshman quarterback Devin Leary made his first career start Saturday.
Devin Leary had to fight through a brutal debut as the starting quarterback at N.C. State.
Leary, a redshirt freshman, was slung into a matchup with No. 22-ranked Wake Forest and asked to throw often on Saturday. The Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) were staggered early in a 44-10 loss, and Leary was forced to try and provide some answers.
He went 17-for-45 passing and 149 yards, with only three completions in the second half.
“Not being able to produce, it’s frustrating as a player, obviously,” Leary said. “But we don’t really take it out on ourselves.
“We just understand that we need to get better. It’s a learning experience.”
Leary is the third quarterback to start for N.C. State this season. Originally third on the depth chart, Leary sat behind Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman. McKay earned the first five starts of the season, followed by Hockman in the next two.
On Saturday, he didn’t get great support from the start. Wake Forest scored on its first drive, then N.C. State fumbled the following kickoff to give the Deacons the ball back in front of the end zone. They scored again two plays later.
Leary responded with an interception, a deep ball on a third down that sailed too far, and Wake Forest scored again. Early in his first start, Leary was already facing a 21-0 hole.
Because of that, Wake Forest could take more risks. Coach Dave Doeren said the N.C. State offense faced heavy pass coverage from there on.
“You get up on somebody by three scores, you don’t have to defend the run the way you would in a tight game,” Doeren said.
Amari Henderson served as Leary’s menace on a day where many Deacons jumped in the way of passes. Wake Forest had 11 total breakups
Four of those belonged to Henderson, a Wake Forest cornerback. He picked off Leary twice, and he could have had a couple more.
In the second quarter alone, Henderson deflected another deep ball and jumped a short route. Both of those throws rattled out of his hands.
“He (Henderson) felt confident to sit on routes,” said Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest. “Sometimes when a corner’s not confident, they’ll get out of their pedal quickly, flip their hips quickly.
“To me, Amari played confident.”
Leary found a couple moments. He helped the Wolfpack cross midfield for the first time in the second quarter — three of N.C. State’s first five drives started inside the 20 — and authored a score. The quarterback found tight end Cary Angeline for a 3-yard touchdown pass.
But he also went 3-for-19 in the second half, and the Wolfpack couldn’t find ways to consistently threaten. Leary said after the game that N.C. State struggled to find rhythm.
That’s might be even more difficult to find in the coming weeks, with back-to-back home games against No. 4 Clemson and a Louisville program that’s trending upward. Plus, there’s the season finale against UNC.
Leary put a focus on moving forward after making it through his first showing as a starter.
“I mean, from this point on, we just have to get better — back to the lab,” Leary said. “Obviously there’s some things that we wish we could’ve done better, we wish that we could’ve got back, but I mean, at this point, we’ve just got to control the controllables and just continue to progress.”
