virginia tech logo 061217

Virginia Tech 69, Miami 45

Blacksburg, Va. — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team extended their home winning streak to 16 Sunday afternoon after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 69-45 on Carilion Clinic Court. The win moves the Hokies to 16-5 (6-4) on the season ahead of a clash with a top-10 NC State program on Thursday night.

The Hokies were paced by Trinity Baptiste’s 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds.

Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley scored eight points and grabbed 6 rebounds, but fouled out in only 17 minutes for the Hokies.

Her former high school teammate, Cayla King, played 15 minutes for Virginia Tech, with her lone points coming on a made three-pointer.

The Hokies took advantage of Miami’s inability to take care of the ball, turning 21 turnovers into 23 points.

Virginia Tech will stay at home for a big conference game against nationally-ranked NC State on Thursday. Tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments