Virginia Tech 73
Wake Forest 62
Winston-Salem— Freshman Elizabeth Kitley and graduate student Taja Cole combined to score 41 points Sunday afternoon at LJVM Coliseum as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program won its third consecutive game 73-62 over Wake Forest.
Kitley, a Northwest Guilford graduate, added a career-high 14 rebounds to her 21 points for the Hokies.
Cayla King, who also graduated from Northwest Guilford, played 18 minutes for the Hokies, grabbing three rebounds.
Wake Forest was led by Ivana Raca, who scored 24 points and had five rebounds. She is now only 53 points away from crossing the 1,000 point mark for her career.
The win takes the Hokies’ record to 19-6 and 9-5 in the ACC. The Hokies also moved into a tie for third-place in the conference as they look to get a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.
Wake Forest fell to 13-13 and 6-9 in the ACC.
Virginia Tech will play host to in-state rival Virginia next Sunday at 7 p.m.
Wake Forest will make the trip down to Tallahassee to play No. 14 Florida State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
