Radford 81

High Point 70

Site: Millis Center, High Point, NC

Why the Panthers lost

The Panthers gave up too much on the offensive end to the Highlanders, allowing them to run rampant from the three-point line. Radford knocked down 13-of-26 from deep, eight of which came in the first half. On the other end, the Panthers only shot 33% from three themselves, making eight out of 24 attempts during the game.

Key performers

Highlanders: Carlik Jones 20 points, 5 assists; Donald Hicks 12 points, 8 rebounds.

Panthers: Denny Slay II 17 points, 3 rebounds; Jamal Wright 17 points, 3 rebounds.

Notable

  • With the win, Radford completed the season sweep of the Panthers.

Records

Highlanders: 14-9, 9-2 Big South

Panthers: 7-17, 4-7 Big South

Up next

Highlanders: at Winthrop, 7 p.m. Monday

Panthers: at Gardner-Webb, 7:30 p.m. Monday

