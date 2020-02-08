Radford 81
High Point 70
Site: Millis Center, High Point, NC
Why the Panthers lost
The Panthers gave up too much on the offensive end to the Highlanders, allowing them to run rampant from the three-point line. Radford knocked down 13-of-26 from deep, eight of which came in the first half. On the other end, the Panthers only shot 33% from three themselves, making eight out of 24 attempts during the game.
Key performers
Highlanders: Carlik Jones 20 points, 5 assists; Donald Hicks 12 points, 8 rebounds.
Panthers: Denny Slay II 17 points, 3 rebounds; Jamal Wright 17 points, 3 rebounds.
Notable
- With the win, Radford completed the season sweep of the Panthers.
Records
Highlanders: 14-9, 9-2 Big South
Panthers: 7-17, 4-7 Big South
Up next
Highlanders: at Winthrop, 7 p.m. Monday
Panthers: at Gardner-Webb, 7:30 p.m. Monday
