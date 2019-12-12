THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 64, Grimsley 27
Grimsley 13 9 5 0 - 27
Northern Guilford 14 20 21 9 - 64
Grimsley (1-4): Jordan Holmes 10, Tisdale 6, Farrah D. 5, Sells 2, Reid 2. N. Guilford (5-1): Taylor Hanes 18, Janelle Henderson 8, Jadyn Newsome 7, Abby Mulry 6, Christina DeLisa 5, Milan Gordon 5, Jayla Harris 5, Brooklyn Magnussen 3, Mikayla Penn 3, Lizzie Gram 2, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 66, Grimsley 60
N. Guilford 8 12 22 24 - 66
Grimsley 16 10 11 23 - 60
N. Guilford: Pyke 18, Whitley 16, Lomax 13, Hodge 11, Pleasant 7, Helms 1. Grimsley: Flowers 21, Martinek-Jenne 14, Watlington 11, Jenkins 6, Albrigh 4, Shaw 4.
SWIMMING
Northern Quad Meet
Girls
1. Northern Guilford 527, 2. Southwest Guilford 375, 3. Western Guilford 343, 4. Morehead 102
50 freestyle: Abbott, Tate (S) 25.03; 100 freestyle: Wachendorfer, Hannah (N) 59.07; 200 freestyle: Scott, Ashtyn (N) 2:19.98; 500 freestyle: Stevens, Abigail A (W) 6:10.64; 100 backstroke: Higgins, Avery (S) 1:06.98; 100 breaststroke: Schoppa, Abby (N) 1:12.17; 100 butterfly: Teague, Helena (N) 1:01.58; 200 individual medley: Schoppa, Abby (N) 2:19.71; 200 freestyle relay: Southwest Guilford (Murphy, Higgins, Mann, Abbott), 1:47.92; 400 freestyle relay: Northern Guilford (Wachendorfer, Scott, Roberts, Teague), 4:19.61; 200 medley relay: Northern Guilford (Roberts, Schoppa, Teague, Bene), 1:57.95.
Boys
1. Southwest Guilford 438. 5, 2. Northern Guilford 417, 3. Western Guilford 284. 5, 4. Morehead 245.
50 freestyle: Wachendorfer, Matt (N) 23.69; 100 freestyle: Kwon, Kyle (S) 52.69; 200 freestyle: Wachendorfer, Matt (N) 1:54.23; 500 freestyle: Edwards, Jonathon (S) 5:06.52; 100 backstroke: Kwon, Kyle (S) 57.18; 100 breaststroke: Pollina, Ethan (N) 1:11.55; 100 butterfly: Jones, Jeff (S) 1:01.46; 200 individual medley: Teoh, Reid (N) 2:20.64; 200 freestyle relay: Southwest Guilford (Edwards, Jones, Lyon, Kwon), 1:36.23; 400 freestyle relay: Northern Guilford (Glebus, Teague, Teoh, Wachendorfer), 3:48.68; 200 medley relay: Northern Guilford (Glebus, Pollina, Teoh, Wachendorfer,), 1:50.58.
