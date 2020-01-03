High school rivals tip off new rivalry in ACC

RALEIGH — It started the way all of their head-to-head matchups had. Two close friends smiling at each other as they prepared to jump for the opening tip-off of a basketball game.
Then the ball went up and it was on.
For nearly two hours Thursday night, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane battled for every rebound, for every inch of space on the floor at Reynolds Coliseum. Two of college basketball’s top young post players — who just happen to be best friends from Summerfield — went at it before friends and family in a crowd of 4,153.
“I was just excited to start the game,” said Cunane, a three-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year when she was at Northern Guilford. “We looked at each other, smiled and got to it. It was game time.”
And when their first meeting in the ACC ended, with Cunane’s Wolfpack beating a Hokies team that also featured Greensboro’s Cayla King 76-69, they got to be best friends again.
When Cunane finished her postgame interviews and walked down the hallway under the stands to meet her parents and friends, former Northwest Guilford standouts Kitley and King were waiting for her. And the banging that went on between Cunane and Kitley for most of the game wasn’t done.
The two 6-foot-5 centers playfully threw a shoulder into one another and laughed before hugging and talking about everything but basketball for the next 10-15 minutes until the Virginia Tech players had to board the bus back to Blacksburg.
That’s the kind of relationship the three former AAU teammates share.
“She’s one of my best friends, so we talk a lot,” said Kitley, who shared the HSXtra.com Player of the Year award with Cunane in 2018. “But we don’t talk about basketball that much.”
“I talked to her a little bit in preseason,” Cunane said. “I told her it was going to be a lot different in the ACC.”
One way it was different was the outcome. Northern’s only victory over Northwest during Cunane’s high school career came at Northern when she was a sophomore. Cunane’s last matchup with Kitley and King in high school was over almost before it started. The Northern Guilford center was whistled for three fouls in the opening 1½ minutes and went to the bench for the rest of the first half of a 65-47 Northwest victory in the 2017 HAECO Invitational championship game.
Kitley finished that game with 26 points and 15 rebounds and was named the tournament MVP.
This time, it was Cunane who got Kitley into foul trouble and ultimately drew her fifth with 2:58 to play. With her rival fouled out, the N.C. State sophomore scored 10 of the Wolfpack’s final 12 points and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.
“Nothing against her, but I think my game has matured and I was going strong to the rim,” said Cunane, who was outscored 6-5 by Kitley in the opening 20 minutes. “In the first half it didn’t work out very well, but in the second half I was finishing and kept taking it to her the way I would any good post player.”
Cunane was cut on her right forearm during one of those battles in the post in the fourth quarter and finished the game with tape covering the wound. She was so caught up in the battle with Kitley and the Hokies that she didn’t even remember when or how she was cut.
“All through high school it was physical play with her,” Cunane said. “I knew I had to take it to her and couldn’t shy away.”
The Hokies didn’t shy away, either, giving No. 9-ranked N.C. State all it wanted and more in what should be just the first of many battles over the next three years.
“It was just like old times going up against each other,” Kitley said. “I’m glad I got to play against her because it will make me better in the long run.”
Kitley finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds. King, a 5-11 guard, added three points and a rebound off the bench.
“It was pretty cool,” Cunane said of facing her friends as college basketball players. “… It was great to see them perform well. Obviously, we didn’t want them to perform that well against us. They’ve been playing great, so all the love for them. It was great to be on the same court on this stage with them.”
They’ll share the court and the ACC stage again when the teams meet Feb. 6 at Cassell Coliseum.
“It was fun to have a lot of people here cheering for you from home, because we don’t really get that a lot,” King said. “It would’ve been nice to win in front of them, but they’ll have to come to Blacksburg.”
“I can’t wait,” Kitley said.
“We’ll be ready,” King added.
