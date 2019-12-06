Sophomore Jericole Hellems has come on strong for the Wolfpack in the past two games, scoring 17 points in a loss to Memphis and a career-high 23 in Wednesday night’s win against Wisconsin.
The 6-7 forward entered the season having scored in double digits once after the calendar turned to January last season but is averaging 12.3 points per game this season. He was 5-for-21 on three-pointers before Wednesday night’s 4-for-6 performance against the Badgers.
