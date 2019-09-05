guilford quakers logo 100115

Guilford College will open its 2019 football season at Huntingdon at 2 p.m. Saturday. A preview of the team:

Coach

Chris Rusiewicz (42-37; ninth season)

2018 record

2-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference, 3-6 overall

Key losses

RB-KR De'Eric Bell, MLB Bryce Smith (out; torn ACL), OL Matt Ingram

Key returnees

QB Alex Manley, DL Jarrod Russ

About the offense

Though the offense loses three-time All-American running back De'Eric Bell, the Quakers should still be able to find the end zone consistently. Guilford will run out of multiple formations. The offensive line is big and quick, averaging more than 290 pounds across the front. Receiver Juwan Houston is back for his senior season and will work with junior wideout Jermaine Russell to combine on an outside threat.

About the defense

Defense has been a struggle for the Quakers over the years. Jordan Farmer takes over as the defensive coordinator this season, and Rusiewicz will look for more productivity out of the unit. The defensive line should be strong and will need to contain opposing running games if Guilford is going to make the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Players to watch

WR Juwan Houston: The third-team All-ODAC selection will be a steady presence for quarterback Alex Manley to work with.

DL Jarrod Russ: Led the ODAC with 7.5 sacks a year ago despite playing in just seven games because injury.

What Rusiewicz is saying

On preseason camp: "There's lots of effort, great attitude. We started the culture change this spring and you can definitely see that the leaders are coming through and it's been one of my most fun preseasons I've had in a long time."

On the ODAC: "Every week it's a championship game. You see top teams lose to bottom teams and bottom teams lose to mid teams and so forth every year. It's such a fun league, it makes it competitive and there's never an easy game."

The schedule

Sept. 7: At Huntingdon, 2

Sept. 14: At Methodist, 1

Sept. 21: At Washington and Lee, 1

Sept. 28: Shenandoah, 1

Oct. 5: Randolph-Macon, 1

Oct. 12: At Ferrum, 1

Oct. 26: Hampden-Sydney, 1

Nov. 2: At Southern Virginia, 1

Nov. 9: Emory & Henry, 1

Nov. 16: At Bridgewater, 1

Home field

Armfield Athletic Center

Admission

$7; $5 ages 12-17 and students; under 12 free

Information

guilfordquakers.com

