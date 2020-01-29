Ferrum 43
Guilford 67
Staff report
How the Pioneers won
Guilford (10-7, 6-6 ODAC) limited the visiting Panthers (2-15, 2-8 ODAC) to 27.8 percent (15-of-54) field-goal shooting to sweep the season series. The Quakers converted 16 Ferrum turnovers into 26 points.
Guilford scored the game’s first 10 points and didn't look back. Calyn Davis netted 11 of her points in the first quarter and had all of her markers in the first 17 minutes. The shooting guard knocked down 4-of-5 three-pointers and also dished out four assists in the first half. Miracle Walters made 10-of-14 shots from the floor and helped the hosts to a commanding 44-14 edge in interior scoring. The Quakers shot 51 percent from the floor.
Key performers
Ferrum: Kayla Cabiness 13 points, 4 rebounds; Jacy Marvin 9 points; Arin Bunker 7 points, 5 rebounds.
Guilford: Miracle Walters 20 points, 6 rebounds; Calyn Davis 14 points; Monell Dunlap 13 points, 5 rebounds; Lindsay Gauldin 9 points, 5 rebounds.
Next up: Sat. at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.