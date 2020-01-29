College logo Guilford College (copy) (copy) (copy)

Ferrum 43

Guilford 67

Staff report

How the Pioneers won

Guilford (10-7, 6-6 ODAC) limited the visiting Panthers (2-15, 2-8 ODAC) to 27.8 percent (15-of-54) field-goal shooting to sweep the season series. The Quakers converted 16 Ferrum turnovers into 26 points.

Guilford scored the game’s first 10 points and didn't look back. Calyn Davis netted 11 of her points in the first quarter and had all of her markers in the first 17 minutes. The shooting guard knocked down 4-of-5 three-pointers and also dished out four assists in the first half.  Miracle Walters made 10-of-14 shots from the floor and helped the hosts to a commanding 44-14 edge in interior scoring. The Quakers shot 51 percent from the floor.

Key performers

Ferrum: Kayla Cabiness 13 points, 4 rebounds; Jacy Marvin 9 points; Arin Bunker 7 points, 5 rebounds.

Guilford: Miracle Walters 20 points, 6 rebounds; Calyn Davis 14 points; Monell Dunlap 13 points, 5 rebounds; Lindsay Gauldin 9 points, 5 rebounds.

Next up: Sat. at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.

