Baylor's Lauren Cox (left) collides with Iowa's Makenzie Meyer on the floor during the Elite Eight Greensboro regional championship game of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April 1, 2019.
GREENSBORO — Mighty Baylor is headed to the Final Four.
Lauren Cox scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading No. 1 Baylor to an 85-53 victory over No. 8 Iowa in the Greensboro Regional’s Elite Eight game Monday night before 4,164 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Do-it-all guard Didi Richards finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Lady Bears (35-1), the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament who ran their winning streak to 27 in a row.
Baylor has won all four of its NCAA Tournament games so far by at least 25 points, with an average margin of victory of 38.3.
"We're determined to make our final goal," Cox said, "... to make it to Tampa and now win a national championship. It says a lot about our defense and the way we score the ball. We're getting up, and we're not letting people get back into the game."
Iowa senior center Megan Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer the last two seasons, finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the second-seeded Hawkeyes (29-7). She came in averaging 27.9 points and 13.5 rebounds.
The Big Ten’s all-time leading rebounder finished one shy of setting an NCAA record for double-doubles in a season. She had 33 double-doubles this year and shares the record with Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris (2006 and 2007) and George Mason’s Natalie Butler (2018).
Gustafson had no offensive rebounds in the game, and no rebounds at all in the second half.
"They were throwing extra people at me," Gustafson said. "They knew ahead of time that I was a pretty good rebounder, and they had a little bit of a size advantage. They were throwing extra bodies at me."
Baylor’s size and skill inside made things difficult for the 6-foot-3 Gustafson.
The Lady Bears feature 6-7 Kalani Brown and 6-4 Cox, the Big 12’s defensive player of the year. They combined for five blocked shots, four of them against Gustafson, and Cox was chosen as the Greensboro Regional’s most outstanding player.
"Megan is real crafty with the ball, a very talented player," Brown said. "We just took turns on her, you know? 'You guard her for a possession and I'll guard her for a possession.' But she's a great player."
Gustafson came in leading the nation in field-goal percentage, using a variety of low-post moves to shoot 70.2 percent. But Baylor’s physical frontcourt "held" her to 9-for-17 (53 percent) shooting and forced her into five turnovers.
"It was a team effort," Cox said. "Kalani started on her, and I was playing on her some, too. We tried to limit her touches. ... She's going to get her points, and we just couldn't let that second or third (Iowa) player go off for them."
In all, Baylor outscored Iowa 52-24 in the paint, outrebounded the Hawkeyes 47-26 and outscored them 20-6 in second-chance points.
But it was more than post play.
Baylor’s relentless perimeter players made it difficult for Gustafson’s supporting cast to help her. The rest of the Hawkeyes combined to shoot just 9-for-39 from the field, including 3-for-10 from the 3-point arc.
Iowa made seven 3-pointers in its Sweet Sixteen victory over N.C. State, but could not hit those jump shots against Baylor to create space inside for Gustafson.
Meanwhile, Brown and guard Chloe Jackson scored 14 points apiece for Baylor, which blew the game open in the third quarter and coasted home for its trip to Tampa.
It’s the fourth Final Four for the Lady Bears, and their first trip since winning the national championship in 2012 to cap a perfect 40-0 season.
"We're going to give everything we have on the defensive end of the floor," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "All these high-octane offenses now, nobody wants to believe the post game is effective anymore. Well, I do. But I also go back to old-school basketball. Think about it: Nobody likes to be guarded for 40 minutes. It's work. It's hard."
NOTES: Gustafson finished with 1,001 points in her senior season, just the fourth D-I player to score 1,000 in one year. The others were Washington’s Kelsey Plum (2017), Baylor’s Odyssey Sims (2014) and Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles (2001). … Joining Cox on the All-Regional team were Gustafson and Baylor’s Brown, Richards and Jackson. … Baylor’s defense has held opponents below 50-percent shooting in 40 consecutive games and 76 of its last 77.
Baylor's Chloe Jackson (right) and Baylor's Lauren Cox hug the last quarter during the Elite Eight Greensboro regional championship game of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.