Greensboro College is scheduled to open its 2019 football season on Saturday at Newport News Apprentice. A preview of the team:

Coach

Greg Crum (3-27, fourth season)

2018 record

0-7 USA South Conference, 1-9 overall

Key loss

DL James Pegues

Key returnee

DB Kasseem Bagley

About the offense

The Pride look to improve upon a 2018 season in which it averaged just 193.3 yards per game and 9.3 points.

About the defense

The defense will have to replace first team All-USA South defensive lineman James Pegues. Pegues finished the season with four sacks and 43 tackles. Fellow first-team performer Kasseem Bagley is the top returnee on the squad. He led the USA South Athletic Conference in total tackles (100), solo tackles (83) and interceptions (4).

The schedule

Sept. 7: At Newport News Apprentice, 1

Sept. 14: Ferrum, 1

Sept. 28: At Gallaudet, 1

Oct. 5: Averett, 1

Oct. 12: At N.C. Wesleyan, noon

Oct. 19: At LaGrange, 1

Oct. 26: Methodist, 1

Nov. 2: Huntingdon, 1

Nov. 9: At Maryville, 1

Nov. 16: Brevard, 1

Home field

Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley High School

Information

greensborocollegesports.com

