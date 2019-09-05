Greensboro College is scheduled to open its 2019 football season on Saturday at Newport News Apprentice. A preview of the team:
Coach
Greg Crum (3-27, fourth season)
2018 record
0-7 USA South Conference, 1-9 overall
Key loss
DL James Pegues
Key returnee
DB Kasseem Bagley
About the offense
The Pride look to improve upon a 2018 season in which it averaged just 193.3 yards per game and 9.3 points.
About the defense
The defense will have to replace first team All-USA South defensive lineman James Pegues. Pegues finished the season with four sacks and 43 tackles. Fellow first-team performer Kasseem Bagley is the top returnee on the squad. He led the USA South Athletic Conference in total tackles (100), solo tackles (83) and interceptions (4).
The schedule
Sept. 7: At Newport News Apprentice, 1
Sept. 14: Ferrum, 1
Sept. 28: At Gallaudet, 1
Oct. 5: Averett, 1
Oct. 12: At N.C. Wesleyan, noon
Oct. 19: At LaGrange, 1
Oct. 26: Methodist, 1
Nov. 2: Huntingdon, 1
Nov. 9: At Maryville, 1
Nov. 16: Brevard, 1
Home field
Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley High School
