A repeated one but it remains constant: Wake Forest’s offensive success is reliant on getting to the free-throw line, which the Deacons did quite well in the three-game tournament.

Wake Forest made 21, 24 and 23 free throws, respectively. In the two previous games, the overtime loss at Charlotte and throttling of Davidson, the Deacons took 12 free-throw attempts in each game.

