App State shot 64 percent from the free-throw line against Charlotte. While there’s still room for improvement, it was much better than Monday’s performance.

The Mountaineers made 4-of-18 of their free throws in a 55-41 loss to UNCG.

“The last game, it was very bad,” Kerns said. “I didn’t really talk about it because I’ve seen our team shoot free throws well, and we did everything that we normally do in practice yesterday.

“I think if it becomes something like that, talked about a little too much, now it becomes a little bit more of a mental thing.”

App State was put on the line frequently as Charlotte got within single digits.

The Mountaineers went 6-of-12 at the free-throw line in the final minute, staving off the 49ers last push.

“Just keep working on free throws, and our teammates are cheering us on even if we miss a free throws,” Williams said. “... I think that helps a lot, our teammates.”

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments