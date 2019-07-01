Francis Alonso Hornets interview (copy)

UNCG alumnus Francis Alonso, 22, talks to the media after a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets in May.

Francis Alonso won't be starting a professional career overseas just yet.

The former UNCG sharpshooter will instead get a shot at the NBA in the Las Vegas Summer League with Charlotte, starting on Friday when the Hornets meet Golden State.

A 6-3 guard from Spain, Alonso averaged 17.6 points last season as he helped lead UNCG to its third straight 25-win season. A career 40-percent shooter from beyond the arc, Alonso set a new school record with 396 3-pointers and joined Kyle Hines as the Spartans' only 2,000-point scorers.

Alonso worked out for the Hornets in May, emerging with a busted lip after 3-on-3 scrimmages.

With his lighting-quick release and basketball I.Q., Alonso helped transform the UNCG program as it took off for Coach Wes Miller.

“You know, I’m not sure I have the ability to articulate in a handful of sentences what Francis Alonso has meant to our program,” Miller said in March. “What I’m most concerned with is if I try, my words won’t do him justice. Because he’s meant so much to this program in so many different ways.”

The Hornets meeting with the Warriors will be televised on NBATV at 9 p.m. on Friday night before Charlotte takes on San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Hornets complete Summer League schedule:

Friday: vs. Golden State (9 p.m., NBATV)

Sunday: vs. San Antonio (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

July 8: vs. China (11 p.m., ESPNU)

July 10: vs. Chicago (5 p.m., NBATV)

