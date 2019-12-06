To ask Coach Danny Manning what he was concerned with in Wake Forest’s 76-54 loss at Penn State is to receive a lengthy answer.

In short, the Deacons committed too many turnovers (20), didn’t rebound well enough (52-33 disadvantage), didn’t make enough shots (season-worst 29.3% shooting) and didn’t stay in front of the ball (allowed 40 points in the paint, 23 fast-break points).

“We struggled from the field, and that compounded with not rebounding and turnovers, it was a tough pill to swallow, so to speak,” Manning said.

