1. Injury updates
Appalachian State linebacker Logan Doublin (40) is expected to play Saturday against UL Monroe after missing the Mountaineers' previous two games with an injury.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Outside of Daetrich Harrington’s injury, which will sideline him for the rest of the season, most news on this front is good for App State.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday that Willie Edwards, a defensive back who is a grad transfer from Illinois State, is the only player currently limited. Drinkwitz called Edwards doubtful for the game.
“Willie is still not quite 100%,” Drinkwitz said.
App State will get back linebacker Logan Doublin after he missed the last two games. Senior safety Desmond Franklin is expected to play more snaps, and starting left tackle Vic Johnson is healthy and ready to go.
“Vic’s fine,” Drinkwitz said. “ I think Vic just likes to see me out on the field once a game.”
2. A troubling DB
ULM has one of the worst defenses in the nation; the WarHawks rank 116th in points allowed (34.8 per game) and 122nd in yards allowed (478.7 per game) out of 130 FBS schools. But they also have a problematic defensive back who’s disrupted opposing offenses.
Corey Straughter has had an interception in four of ULM’s six games, two of those four coming against Florida State and Iowa State.
“They put him in one-on-one situations,” Drinkwitz said. “He does a great job going up and get it.”
Slaughter already has doubled his number of career interceptions this season. He came into the 2019 season with four, recording two in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons.
3. What to expect from the ULM offense
UL Monroe quarterback Caleb Evans is 32 yards away from having 8,000 career passing yards.
Justin Hayworth
App State defensive backs Shemar Jean-Charles and Josh Thomas said they’re preparing for UL Monroe to show multiple looks on offense. But some of the WarHawks success comes from run-pass option plays.
Those can become incredibly difficult to contain with a dual-threat quarterback like Caleb Evans, who is 32 yards away from eclipsing the 8,000-yard passing mark.
Thomas said RPOs require extreme discipline, and if the Mountaineers can maintain a high level of that, it will help lower the potential for long yardage gains.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is eliminate their explosive plays, like runs and passes over 20 yards, we have to keep that as low as possible,” Thomas said. “Don’t allow them to get chunk plays.
“Then another thing, when we rush the quarterback, we have to make the rushing lanes condense down. Close him in so he can’t escape. Don’t let him break contain. And then just staying on top of them and tackling them well in space.”
4. Defensive consistency
Appalachian State defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) believes the Mountaineers' defense is on its way to being more consistent.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State's defense had its best performance of the season Oct. 9 against Louisiana.
The Mountaineers held the Ragin’ Cajuns' offense to 254 yards — the first time this year that App State held an FBS opponent under 300 yards. Appalachian opened the season by allowing 292 against East Tennessee State, an FCS program, in a 42-7 win.
The next step for App State is making that defense play consistently. And Jean-Charles thinks it is on the right track.
“I feel like that starts with the leaders because this is a player-led team at the end of the day. So once those leaders of each position group, once we get together and we decide, ‘You know what? It’s time to take this to another level,’” Jean-Charles said. “Because we hold ourselves to a certain standard. The outside media and everything can say this and that, but us as a collective group — us guys on the inside — we hold each other accountable, and we hold each other as a group to a certain standard to uphold.”
5. Don’t sleep on Marcus
Appalachian State running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) has the opportunity to play a larger role in the offense because of the running backs group dealing with injuries.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
With the running back room thinning out, the Mountaineers will look to Marcus Williams for more production. The redshirt junior should be familiar with the situation.
In 2017, he and Harrington were forced into more playing time as Jalin Moore and Terrence Upshaw battled their respective injuries. In 2018, it happened again as Moore broke and dislocated his ankle, putting more pressure on Darrynton Evans and Williams to produce.
Evans said he thinks because of this, Williams is a little underrated. But his teammate always manages to produce when his number is called.
“I would say really just because, over the years, really since we came in in 2016, we’ve had the all-time leading rusher, then you’ve got Jalin Moore, then we still had guys like Terrence Upshaw and Josh Boyd in front of us when we came in,” Evans said. “And he’s really been dealing with a little injuries in the past couples years, so he’s never really had time to really shine. But he’s definitely underrated.”
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during Saturday's Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State foootball players walk off the field as a lightning delay is called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) makes a reception over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Fans linger in the stands while others exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of Saturday’s game between App State and Coastal Carolina.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 19 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) missed a pass while pressured by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State athletics department stands on the field after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) makes a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is pushed out of bounds by Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) had five catches for a team-high 89 yards on Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) celebrates after tackling Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackle Coastal Carolina freshman running back Reese White (23) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) avoids tackle from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) and Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) stiff arms Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) reacts after a call in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) loses his helmet while tackling Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State (24), here with fellow outside linebacker Noel Cook (20), challenged the team’s seniors before Wednesday’s game against Louisiana.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) and Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackle Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt junior linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) tackles Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (right) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Zac Thomas (12) on Saturday.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) speaks to an assistant coach prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Nakendrick Clark (27) gets pumped up in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) recovers a fumble in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State fans cheer prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State assistant coaches speak to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Emery McConnell, 7, chases after a yellow football during halftime of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) celebrates after Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) scored a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) shouts to pump up the crowd in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State alumnus Jim Bob Norman watches the game from the sidelines with his nephew, Silas Norman, 6, in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell disputes a call with a referee in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Carter Britt, 9, sits under an a-frame advertisement and watches the scoreboard while his sister, Annsley Britt, 7, watches the Appalachian State dance team perform in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band laughs while yawning in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz steps out on the field in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State's marching band sways to "Sweet Caroline" in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrate after Sutton's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State fan waves a flag in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Members of the Appalachian State marching band watch the score board in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz kneels to watch the game from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) and Appalachian State redshirt freshman defensive back Kaleb Dawson (25) celebrate Jolly's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State assistant coach speaks to players in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State players raise their arms and helmet at the end of the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
