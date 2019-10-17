East Tennessee State Appalachian State football

Coach Eli Drinkwitz and Appalachian State have a home game Saturday against UL Monroe. It will be the first home game in program history as a team with a top-25 ranking.

The No. 24 Mountaineers are 5-0, winning their first two Sun Belt Conference games against Coastal Carolina (56-32 on Sept. 28) and Louisiana (17-7 on Oct. 9). App State was ranked No. 24 in the most-recent Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls — the best ranking in school history.

The WarHawks come into the game as the only team without a conference loss in the West Division. 

Here are five things to know about App State’s game against ULM:

