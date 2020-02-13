Wake Forest will get the first crack at — or from — the league’s preseason favorite with a series against Louisville March 6-8. Other home series in March are against Clemson (March 13-15) and North Carolina (March 27-29), and the road ACC series is at N.C. State (March 20-22).
“Our schedule is tough early, we’ve got Louisville and Clemson at home early and we’ve got Carolina at home in March,” Walter said. “We’re going to have to play well early.
“You know, when you have to play well early, it’s good to have a veteran club.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.