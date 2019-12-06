N.C. State doesn’t commit turnovers often — the Wolfpack is ninth in the country (entering Friday night’s games) in turnover rate, at 15%, per KenPom.com.
A lot of that has to do with the experience level of N.C. State’s backcourt. Markell Johnson is a senior who’s in his third season as the Wolfpack’s starting point guard — for a trivial nugget, Johnson and Dennis Smith were in the same recruiting class.
C.J. Bryce is a senior in his fifth year who transferred from UNC-Wilmington when Coach Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh. In Bryce’s college basketball career, he has started 106 of 112 games.
