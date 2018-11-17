As we race off toward the final turn of the season, a look in the rear-view mirror shows carnage, chaos and crimes against NASCAR’s odd rule book.
A contentious season will end Sunday in Homestead, and no matter which of the four championship contenders wins the title, a lot of people will be looking back on this season rather than looking ahead.
That seems odd, considering all that’s out there. NASCAR itself might be back on the sales block, depending on which day it is. There’s talk of new manufacturers coming in, maybe as early as 2021. And there’s chatter about condensing the schedule to create more urgency for key races.
Television ratings are falling. Attendance is falling. Interest in the sport in general is falling.
And all race fans want to know is who won the race, and they want to know before the next Wednesday.
NASCAR took a stand this year and decided to crack down on cheating, a process that pushed race inspections from the track itself to the R&D Center in Concord. It also pushed the attention on racing to an odd dance with unseen inspectors far from the race and out of the vision of race fans.
There was a time in racing when the race would end and every writer in the press box kept his binoculars trained on the garage where the winning car sat, hood up, on jacks, with NASCAR post-race officials poring over it.
No one wrote a word until that hood went down.
Now, the hood is hauled away with the rest of the car, and a three-day waiting period begins with the inevitable rules violations announced and, in the case of Kevin Harvick after Texas, the win suddenly revoked.
Bill France Jr. famously once said that race fans have the right to know who the winner of the race is before they go home. Common sense.
Somewhere along the way, Billy’s son Brian decided to change the old ways and start waving that rule book around and begin to rein in the teams experimenting and pushing boundaries and, you know, cheating.
And like almost everything else Brian France touched, he made it worse. The last we heard from the former NASCAR president and CEO he was spending a night in jail.
The effect the rules crackdown had on racing this year was not what was intended, and it further pushed the sport away from the one thing it wants to get back to.
The good old days.
NASCAR’s timing is historically bad, and this year was no different. The scene was set for the final race of the season with “the big three” drivers and controversial Joey Logano locked in and a smoldering feud between Logano and Martin Truex locked and loaded.
But the controversy that lingered wasn’t Logano pushing Truex out of the way on the last lap at Martinsville but the unseen NASCAR moles in Concord taking Harvick’s win away after Texas.
Three days after Texas.
So instead of a two-week push toward Sunday, with the feud being marketed and the hothead personality of Kyle Busch being added to the buildup, NASCAR wasted everybody’s time and attention on Harvick’s Texas spoiler.
And it didn’t even reveal exactly what the transgression was, saying only that is was so bad it warranted one of the harshest penalties in recent NASCAR history.
In the old days, this would’ve been found at the track or it would’ve been ignored. If the Stewart-Haas team found an edge so hard to detect that it took three days to find it, NASCAR just might have a problem with its process.
Common sense.
So here we go, flying toward the weekend with the last race looming and the sport itself wishing it had a little more noise on the airwaves, praying it can get the last race in unencumbered and hoping the fans will give a hoot.
The fans, meanwhile, are wishing France’s son had never been given the keys to the sport, praying Truex puts Logano in the spin cycle on Sunday and hoping they know who won the championship in 2018.
Before Wednesday.