Appalachian State’s football fans are breathing easy these days, with a soft spot in a tough schedule and the knowledge that things will soon change.
A road game against Sun Belt cupcake South Alabama comes one week after a homecoming win over La.-Monroe, another conference opponent not in Appalachian’s league.
That’s in part because the Mountaineers, ranked No. 21 nationally by the Associated Press and No. 22 by coaches, really are in a league of their own, apart from the Sun Belt and without official classification.
App fans pay attention to their conference brethren because the reality is that App State is going to be in the Sun Belt, at least for now. But this year, Appalachian is grouped with a dozen or more schools looking for something bigger.
“We’re definitely looking over the landscape,” said Doug Gillin, the App State athletics director. “We know what’s out there, but it’s still early.”
Six years after bolting the Southern Conference for something bigger, that goal is finally coming into focus. It’s not just about the Sun Belt championship now. The Cotton Bowl is in play.
When the school first announced its intentions to leave the SoCon and the old Division I-AA, which it had dominated to a point of saturation, a lot of skeptics wondered just what the next step would look like.
And after the Power Five conferences stiff-armed the newcomers such as App State and Boise State, Central Florida and SMU, to monopolize power and money, it seemed to close the door on the upstart programs from ever realizing the full potential of Football Bowl Subdivision status.
So since 2014, when App State went out on its own and the Power Five conferences made the move toward autonomy, the question was whether they’d already peaked. “Is this it?”
It was, in fact, at the time. But not now.
The College Football Playoff structure has created a championship game among FBS power schools, and the CFP threw the outsiders a bone, creating a second tier of leagues now known as the Group of Five made up of the Sun Belt Conference, Conference USA, Mountain West, American Athletic and Mid-American Conference.
The selection process is simple. The highest-ranked school in the College Football Playoff rankings from the Group of Five leagues will be invited to the Cotton Bowl if that school is not in the playoff. The Chick-fil-A Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl will rotate that at-large bid on a regular basis.
So the future for Appalachian State football has a new ceiling: a New Year’s Six bowl game.
“We’re looking for App to be in the Cotton Bowl,” said Kathy Keene, the deputy commissioner of the Sun Belt. “We don’t control what happens. Right now, with App being ranked, it’s a real possibility.”
While the Sun Belt champion would automatically go to the New Orleans Bowl under normal circumstances, an undefeated Appalachian State just might end up as the highest ranked Group of Five school.
“We know that’s a possibility,” Gillin said. “Right now though, we’re trying to focus on what’s in front of us, trying to control what we can control. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.”
The first playoff rankings will be released Nov. 5, and the final rankings and bowl selections will be announced Dec. 8, after the conference championships.
So while App State will be keeping a close eye on the Sun Belt standings with the Georgia and Louisiana schools trying to steal a New Orleans Bowl bid, they’ll also begin to watch schools such as SMU (No. 16 AP, No. 17 coaches), Cincinnati (No. 18 both), Boise State (No. 22, No. 21), Memphis (No. 25 coaches), Navy and a number of schools from the other Group of Five leagues that are either ranked or are getting votes in the AP and coaches polls.
Appalachian State likely would need to win at South Carolina on Nov. 9. If App State loses that game, the Cotton Bowl dream would all but die in Williams-Brice Stadium.
But a win in that game would go a long way toward convincing the committee to move App State ahead of all of the other Group of Five schools, considering the win at North Carolina and the anticipated run to an undefeated season.
So the nagging question about Appalachian State football in recent years – "Is this it?" – is moot now.
There’s another level, and it includes a league beyond the Sun Belt.
And down the road, this situation will also bring the next question into focus. If an undefeated Appalachian State doesn’t get the Cotton Bowl bid this year, then just what will it take to get it in future years?
That’s a harder answer, but it likely involves getting out of the Sun Belt and either joining another league or forming a new league of regional schools. We’ve proposed it here before. It would involve convincing East Carolina and Charlotte and Coastal Carolina and Georgia State and Georgia Southern and maybe Army and Navy and a few others, basically forming a strengthened version of the old Southern Conference.
“We’re looking at the map,” Gillin said. “We want to be the best Sun Belt partner we can be.”
Travel expenses, however, are real. And so are perceptions.
Appalachian State has work to do either way, so the future is interesting if nothing else. But this could end up being the ultimate test for App State remaining in the Sun Belt long-term. If indeed the Mountaineers go undefeated and still remain behind schools from the perceived stronger Mountain West, C-USA and American Athletic, it would be time to rethink everything.
Breathe deep, Appalachian. The fun is just getting started.
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) runs the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates with Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Members of the Appalachian State marching band share a laugh while waiting to perform during halftime in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with teammate Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks to Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) between the first and second quarters of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band sings along to "Sweet Caroline" following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled by UL Monroe junior safety Keilos Swinney (6) and UL Monroe redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Newton (20) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz runs along the sidelines shouting while Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Running back Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after breaking up a pass by UL Monroe senior quarterback Caleb Evans (6) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after breaking up a UL Monroe pass in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
UL Monroe redshirt freshman quarterback Colby Suits (16) is tackled by Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band packs up after performing following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) lifts Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) to celebrate Virgil's touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
UL Monroe head coach Matt Viator in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates after breaking up a UL Monroe pass in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band gets ready for the halftime performance in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
\ul6d\ recovers a fumble while pressured by Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock (95) blocks UL Monroe senior offensive guard Brandon Jones (78) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock (95) speaks to teammates on the field in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a touchdown being called back in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) attempts to score a touchdown while tackled by a UL Monroe defender in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
UL Monroe redshirt freshman wide receiver Malik Jackson (2) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band gets ready for the halftime performance in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State foootball players walk off the field as a lightning delay is called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) makes a reception over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Fans linger in the stands while others exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of Saturday’s game between App State and Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 19 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) missed a pass while pressured by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State athletics department stands on the field after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) makes a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is pushed out of bounds by Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) had five catches for a team-high 89 yards on Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) celebrates after tackling Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackle Coastal Carolina freshman running back Reese White (23) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) avoids tackle from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) and Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) stiff arms Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) reacts after a call in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) loses his helmet while tackling Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State (24), here with fellow outside linebacker Noel Cook (20), challenged the team’s seniors before Wednesday’s game against Louisiana.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) and Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackle Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt junior linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) tackles Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (right) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Zac Thomas (12) on Saturday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) scores a touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) speaks to an assistant coach prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Nakendrick Clark (27) gets pumped up in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) recovers a fumble in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State fans cheer prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State assistant coaches speak to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Emery McConnell, 7, chases after a yellow football during halftime of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) celebrates after Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) scored a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) shouts to pump up the crowd in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State alumnus Jim Bob Norman watches the game from the sidelines with his nephew, Silas Norman, 6, in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell disputes a call with a referee in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Carter Britt, 9, sits under an a-frame advertisement and watches the scoreboard while his sister, Annsley Britt, 7, watches the Appalachian State dance team perform in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band laughs while yawning in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz steps out on the field in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State's marching band sways to "Sweet Caroline" in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrate after Sutton's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State fan waves a flag in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Members of the Appalachian State marching band watch the score board in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz kneels to watch the game from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State defensive backs Shaun Jolly (3) and Kaleb Dawson (25) celebrate Jolly's touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State assistant coach speaks to players in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State players raise their arms and helmet at the end of the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz leads the Mountaineers onto the field for their game against Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackles Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) intercepts a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs through an attempted tackled by Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and junior senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrate a third down stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina senior linebacker Dominique Ross (3) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans (3) is stopped just short of a touchdown by North Carolina defensive back Myles Dorn (1). Evans is tied for third in the nation with seven rushing touchdowns.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs for a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) is stopped short of a touchdown by Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is forced out of bounds by Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1) short of a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
An Appalachian State cheerleader performs prior to the Mountaineers' game against Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) leads the Mountaineers onto the field for their game against Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Zareon Hayes (30) is helped off of the field after sustaining an injury.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina junior defensive back Myles Wolfolk (11) intercepts a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates after a Mountaineers touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates with junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks with an official.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackles Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25) runs the ball under pressure from Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock (95).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) is stopped by a host of Appalachian State defenders.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25) runs the ball pursued by Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker Trey Cobb (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina senior running back Antonio Williams (24) is tackled by Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a first down reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) makes a first down reception in front of coverage from Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) is congratulated after a big play by junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz instructs his team.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) runs after a reception pursued by Appalachian State freshman inside linebacker Jourdan Heilig (34).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) encourages the crowd in the closing moments of the Mountaineers' 34-31 victory over Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Matt Williams (55) encourages the crowd in the closing moments of the Mountaineers' 34-31 victory over Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State's Anderson Hardy (74) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31 on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Chris Washington (46) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Hansky Paillant (43) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) is overcome with emotion after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State's Dashaun Davis (17), Malik Williams (14), Shaun Jolly (3) and Kaleb Dawson (25) pose for a photo after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) and freshman linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrate with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside lienbacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with his players and fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State's Daetrich Harrington (4), Darrynton Evans (3) and Corey Sutton (2) pose for a photo after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State fans cheer on the Mountaineers on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman running back Ben Williams (24) encourages the crowd to cheer.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State cheerleaders celebrate after a Mountaineers touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman linebacker Jourdan Heilig (34) celebrates after a Mountaineers interception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is joined by teammate sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) while celebrating in the end zone after making a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7, right) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay stretches to score a touchdown over Appalachian State in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Appalachian State in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates Saturday with outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Noel Cook (20) after recovering a fumble in the second quarter against Charlotte.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) celebrates with teammates freshman wide receiver Micaleous Elder (1) and graduate student tight end Christian Roberson (80) after scoring a touchdown over Appalachian State in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) catches a pass over UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquill Osborne (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) makes a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State graduate student wide receiver Keishawn Watson (13) catches a pass over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball past UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquavis Gibbs (15) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy directs his players in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy shouts from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. is tackled by UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore defensive back Henry Segura (22) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
App State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (left) celebrates with teammate Malik Williams after scoring a touchdown during the Mountaineers’ 56-41 win over Charlotte on Saturday in Boone. Virgil had three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) makes a reception for a touchdown over Appalachian State in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans rushes for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) rushes past Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) for a two-point conversion in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks to a referee in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt senior outside linebacker Jalen Allen (53) and sophomore tight end Jacob Hunt (88) lift redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) after Tucker's successful two-point conversion over Appalachian State in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Charlotte wide receiver Victor Tucker (left) hauls in a touchdown reception against Appalachian State defensive back Shaun Jolly (right) during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game in Boone.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) rushes past UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquavis Gibbs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) celebrates after a touchdown over Appalachian State in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte freshman wide receiver Micaleous Elder (1) reaches for an incomplete pass while pressured by Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) makes an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) and senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) after making an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
The Appalachian State marching band plays the Star Spangled Banner prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State makes its entrance prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan catches a pass over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Fans stand along the sidewalk on the hill in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State and UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) flexes and is congratulated by teammate redshirt freshman defensive back Mike Price (19) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore Chris Reynolds (3) pulls away from Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Members of Appalachian State's marching band cheer on the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) stiff arms Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy celebrates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) warms up on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker Brendan Harrington (29) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior kicker Chandler Staton (91) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State makes its entrance prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz rehydrates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State cheerleaders work with young cheerleaders through a routine during an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) throws a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
An Appalachian State cheerleader looks on in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers coach Ted Roof speaks to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior kicker Chandler Staton (91) warms up in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) warms up on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither walks with young boy on the way back to the locker room following an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) points to a friend on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
