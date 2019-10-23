The Group of Five conferences' tie-in to the New Year's Six bowl games has teams from several leagues competing with each other to earn an invitation to the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28, based on the team's final ranking by the College Football Playoff selection committee (rankings will debut Nov. 5).

NEW YEAR'S SIX

The New Year's Six bowl games aren't all played on New Year's Day. In the 2019 season, the Cotton Bowl will take the highest-ranked team from a Group of Five conference if it is not selected for the College Football Playoff.

The New Year's Six schedule:

Dec. 28: Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas, noon (ESPN)

Dec. 28: Peach Bowl (national semifinal), Atlanta, 4 or 8 (ESPN)

Dec. 28: Fiesta Bowl (national semifinal), Glendale, Ariz., 4 or 8 (ESPN)

Dec. 30: Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 (ESPN)

Jan. 1: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5 (ESPN)

Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 (ESPN)

Jan. 13: College Football Playoff national championship, New Orleans, 8 (ESPN)