DURHAM - If Duke goes on to win a championship or two in the coming weeks, it will likely be because of what happened this past week.
Mike Krzyzewski and his team was tested by fire, the worst loss of the season midweek and then a crucial two-day period during which the coach, his staff and his players made an honest appraisal of the loss to State and a hard reckoning of who they were and what they needed to change.
The stunning road loss was a result of not being ready for the atmosphere in Raleigh. But what it revealed was a team in shock, its great season suddenly in peril and a necessary reevaluation of the players, individually and as team.
In the moments after a cleansing 88-64 win over Virginia Tech, a game that showed just how good Duke can be, I asked Krzyzewski how he handled the two days between the demoralizing loss to State and the win over Tech.
In a rare glimpse behind the curtain, Krzyzewski gave me a five-minute response.
“We were angry,” he said. “I was angry at them. But in order to change, you have to be angry at yourself. They took responsibility right away.
“This time, you have to keep adapting how you get your message across. These kids need to see it. If you just tell them, they will never have the depth that their visual will give them along with what you say.
“The game’s not over until you get feedback. So after State, we got in late and we had a short meeting, and when we came back the next day we had feedback. We had tape. I had each of my assistants take different aspects of it, so they heard it from different voices. Sometimes they express things better than I would
“So they had to see. We showed bench shots where they were comatose. If you told them that, it’s not that they wouldn’t believe you but they wouldn’t believe you to the depth.
“So it’s not a matter of busting them in the chops. It’s a matter of being honest with them. So this is who we are, and we’re going to go on the court now. There aren’t going to be animal drills or anything like that or crazy-ass things, but they’re going to be things we need to improve on.
“We had a really hard, good practice. We couldn’t have on Friday the same practice or we would’ve been dead today. Friday, we went though scouting. But before we went through scouting we talked about attitude and belief. Whenever there’s adversity, the single biggest gift that God has given you is attitude. You are in control of attitude. No one else. It’s on you.
“So in order to change things around, you have to have attitude. The second thing you have to have is belief. You have to have belief in yourself and your group. We believe them. You have to believe in each other.
“And the third thing is preparation. So now we’re going to go on the court, and we’re going to prepare. And the final is today. It’s execution. You turn adversity of something that was bad into an opportunity that makes you better. I’ve tried to do that most of my time here. These kids responded to everything. That was terrific. It’s on them, but I think we grew as a group this week.
“Sometimes you need to get punched and knocked out. But then we get up, figure out why you got knocked out. That’s what they did. Hopefully we don’t get knocked out again. If we do, before the tournament, we’re going to do the same thing. We’re not going to throw them under the bus. We’re not going to say their not good. We’re not going to say we don’t believe in them. We’re not going to say they’re useless or whatever. We’re going to tell them the truth, and then we’re going to move on. That’s what we’ve done all year long, and they’ve been a terrific group, and hopefully we’re getting tougher and better. They responded today. Very, very proud of them.”
Nobody is better in a post-game situation than Krzyzewski, win or lose. But this was a rare and honest response to a simple question. You got the impression that he considered it an importnt moment for his team. And he really wanted to tell how it happened.
Duke, now a different team, next comes to Winston-Salem for a Tuesday game against Wake Forest.
