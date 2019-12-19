Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
BOONE — The nervous time is over for Appalachian State football.
Shawn Clark made it back home.
Now comfortably in their element, in the postseason once again, the Mountaineers can breathe a sigh of relief. After a few nervous days, App State has exhaled and exited the state, headed for another bowl game and its 28th postseason game since 2005.
There’s a sense of inevitability to it, if not entitlement, for a program that won three national titles in its final years in the Southern Conference and then made a run for the ages this year, becoming the first Division I school in state history to win 12 games.
But along the way, Appalachian dodged a bullet it never saw coming.
One year after its home-grown coach left for a bigger job, his replacement departed before this season even ended, leaving App State with a sour taste in its mouth and for the first time having to hear people refer to the program as a “stepping-stone school.”
Ouch.
That’s a death sentence for most mid-majors, a badge of ignominy for directional schools and upstart programs and small fish in what has become a bottomless pool among the Power Five elites.
Scott Satterfield left for Louisville, and outside hire Eli Drinkwitz left App State standing at the altar. In less than one season, Appalachian State was left squirming and considering a new reality, that of a school known only for the coaches who left.
And then Clark got a phone call.
It’s hard to say just how important this hire will be. But if Clark, a former Mountaineers lineman, can continue the success of the past 15 seasons, he’ll be the lynchpin from Jerry Moore and Satterfield to the future.
Among the first words out of his mouth last week at his introductory news conference, Clark assured fans that he was here to stay.
“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “Especially next year.”
Those were words Mountaineers fans needed to hear.
Clark’s hire, and the timing of it, delivered the most important Christmas gift he could possibly give to the program. He held together a recruiting class that some are calling the best in school history.
App State has enough coming back next season to assure the Mountaineers of a smooth transition from Drinkwitz to Clark, but that next season was always the uncertain year. Another one-year coach might not have held together this class, might have even opened the door for transfers, but would’ve certainly stamped Appalachian with the dreaded “stepping-stone” tag.
Now fans can breathe again, enjoy the trip to New Orleans and dream of more postseason trips.
Way down the road, the bigger dreams still lie. Group of Five "championships" that come with New Year's Six bowl invitations. There’s even talk of a brand new regional conference down the road, one that would save Appalachian a ton of money and generate even more interest in home games and road trips to new rivals.
All of that is still possible because App State hired within this time, bringing in one of its own to carry the program beyond one more year.
Doug Gillin, the athletics director, said the hire needed to be “quick” and “efficient.” He called Clark home from a recruiting trip in Columbia, S.C. Clark said he’d leave immediately.
And then he had a flat tire.
All feel-good stories come with a hitch.
This one came with an unexpected pit stop. Shawn Clark came home on all four tires, though. And he brought five players from South Carolina with him.
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
AppClark
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.