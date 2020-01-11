Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EST FOR EASTERN FORSYTH...DAVIDSON...RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 1105 PM EST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM HARRISONS CROSSROADS TO NEAR RANDLEMAN TO TROY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE AND SEAGROVE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH