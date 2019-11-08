Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
UNC Greensboro's James Dickey (21) tries to steal the ball from Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists, Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas beat UNC Greensboro 74-62 on Friday night.
After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.
Isaiah Miller led Greensboro () with 19 points, and Kaleb Hunter had 17 points.
A late 9-0 run brought the Spartans within 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: Having fallen 68-66 to Duke in a matchup plagued by 28 Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 10 times amidst the full-court pressure from Greensboro.
UNCG: After routing North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday and hanging tight early with Kansas, the Spartans take considerable momentum home to Greensboro Coliseum in preparation for the Spartan invitational next week.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Monmouth on Nov. 15.
UNC Greensboro: Hosts Averett on Monday in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.
