Another player coming off of a missed season because of an injury, and whose return will bolster what seems to be an already deep position.
Taylor had 50 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 QB hurries and 3 pass break-ups in 2018, despite missing four games because of an illness. He suffered a non-football injury (a torn ACL) last January and missed the season, and now returns to a position where Ryan Smenda Jr. improved throughout the year and Chase Monroe provided depth.
