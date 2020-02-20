Wake Forest Rice Football

Wake Forest’s DJ Taylor (46) celebrates during a 2018 victory against Rice.

Another player coming off of a missed season because of an injury, and whose return will bolster what seems to be an already deep position.

Taylor had 50 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 QB hurries and 3 pass break-ups in 2018, despite missing four games because of an illness. He suffered a non-football injury (a torn ACL) last January and missed the season, and now returns to a position where Ryan Smenda Jr. improved throughout the year and Chase Monroe provided depth.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Recommended for you

Load comments