ATHLETICS DIRECTORS SURVEY

Highlights from a recent survey of more than 100 athletic directors by LEAD1, an association of ADs from Bowl Subdivision schools, and Teamworks:

Q: What are you most concerned about in regards to your student-athletes over the next three months? (99 respondents, selecting up to three)

Academic progress — 89%

Mental health — 74%

Lack of resources (academic, athletic and other) while off campus — 53%

Sports performance (maintaining training regimen) — 48%

Tenuous home situation while off campus — 23%

Issue around sport eligibility — 16%

Transfers — 10%

Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2019-20 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)

0-10% decrease — 37%

10%-20% — 32%

20%-30% — 23%

Greater than 30% — 8%

Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)

0-10% decrease — 8%

10%-20% decrease — 27%

20%-30% decrease — 28%

Greater than 30% decrease — 35%

Q: In projecting your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue, which revenue streams are you most concerned about being at risk? (95 respondents, select up to three)

Donations — 75%

Ticket sales and other revenue from in-person events — 74%

Conference distributions — 56%

NCAA distributions — 51%

Sponsorship — 31%

Student fees — 28%

Q: Do you believe your high-earners should voluntarily offer to make a personal financial sacrifice in during the crisis? (95 respondents)

Strongly disapprove — 6%

Disapprove — 8%

Neutral — 45%

Approve — 33%

Strongly approve — 7%

– ASSOCIATED PRESS