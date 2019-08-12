GREENSBORO — Two former Greensboro basketball stars are teaming up to make sure youngsters in the Gate City are ready to go back to school.
Diante Baldwin, who played at UNCG, and Sam Hunt, who suited up for Dudley, NC A&T as well as N.C. State, are hosting a back-to-school drive Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Kingdom Cuts Barber Shop parking lot at 825 W. Gate City Blvd.
"We wanted to give back what was given to us," said Hunt, who is a graduate assistant on the N.C. State men's basketball coaching staff. "A lot of people helped build us up, and this was a way for us to help our community out. We love Greensboro! We understand that some kids might not have the same opportunities as others, so we just wanted to bring some good energy and make sure they have the supplies they need for school."
Free haircuts will be available for students from Kingdom Cuts, starting at 8 a.m. Backpacks filled with supplies needed for class will be handed out to students who participate beginning at 9. The Josh Level Foundation will provide music and free food starting at 10 for those in attendance. There also will be a bounce house for the youngsters.
Anyone who can help with back-to-school supplies or other assistance should contact Hunt at 336-314-5960.