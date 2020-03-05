Fifty-eight points in the second half by North Carolina on Tuesday night were the most the Deacons have surrendered in a half since giving up 59 in a loss at Georgia Tech last season.
Quite simply, Wake Forest didn’t get anywhere close to enough stops.
“They did a great job, but we didn’t play our best defense. So that’s on us, too,” junior center Olivier Sarr said.
Wake Forest is 140th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. That’s the third-worst rating of Coach Danny Manning’s tenure — the Deacons were 176th when they went to the NCAA Tournament three seasons ago and 186th last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.