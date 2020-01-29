SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For Danny Manning and Wake Forest, the scenario was painfully familiar.
A promising start on the road gave way to second-half breakdowns and ultimately a 90-80 loss to Notre Dame at half-empty Purcell Pavilion. This showdown between the two worst teams in the ACC turned on the Deacons' inability to guard the 3-point line when it mattered most.
“We let them play the way they wanted to play,” said Deacons center Olivier Sarr. “They’re a great shooting team. They got up their shots and they made their 3s and they went for their run.”
Five different Notre Dame players hit 3-point shots after the break as the Fighting Irish (12-8 overall, 3-6 in the ACC) finished 10 of 26 from distance. Seven of those made 3s came in the second half, including two apiece by T.J. Gibbs and Nate Laszewski, as Notre Dame climbed back from a five-point deficit after shooting 35 percent from the field in the opening period.
Behind senior guard Brandon Childress’ game-high 24 points, Wake Forest (9-11, 2-8) cut an 11-point deficit to three before the 6-foot-10 Laszewski hit from deep with just under three minutes left. After holding Notre Dame to a 3-for-11 showing from distance in the first half, Manning said he was was disappointed to see so many open looks for the Irish bombers.
“We worked on it, we talked about it — getting to their shooters and making them put the ball down on the floor,” Manning said. “We didn’t do that well enough, especially with Nate coming in off the bench. We knew Nate was a shooter.”
Notre Dame also made a defensive adjustment on Childress that limited his touches after a 16-point first half. Back in the lineup after missing Sunday’s overtime loss to Virginia with a leg injury, Childress was held without a second-half field goal until the 6:39 mark.
“The big guys, especially Nate, did a good job of pushing him out on the ball screens,” Gibbs said. “I think that helped distort them offensively.”
The Deacons, who blew a 12-point second-half lead on Sunday, were without starting guard Chaundee Brown (leg injury) for a seventh straight game. They have lost six times in that span.
“He’s on the court doing some things,” Manning said. “He hasn’t practiced with us in terms of going up and down scrimmaging, but he’s done some drills with us. Hopefully that will continue, and he’ll be able to get into a practice and we’ll be able to get him out there sometime soon.”
Notre Dame was coming off a frustrating one-point loss at No. 5 Florida State. Coach Mike Brey, in his 20th season at the school, was fined $20,000 and received a public reprimand from the ACC office for criticizing the officials after the game.
On its last visit to Purcell Pavilion in February, Wake Forest grabbed a 75-68 upset victory behind 20 points from Childress, including five 3-pointers.
Wake Forest fell to 6-44 (.120) in conference road games under Manning, including 1-4 this season. The Deacons’ only road win in the ACC this year came on Jan. 4 at Pittsburgh (69-65).
