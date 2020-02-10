App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder while Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

This is purely because Harrington deserves a healthy season to show off his skills.

Harrington came on strong to end the 2019 season, scoring a touchdown in the Sun Belt title game against Louisiana while racking up 89 yards.

Set to be a junior in 2020, Harrington has encountered injuries in each of the last two years. He had an ACL tear during 2018 spring practices but came back to play in two games near the end of the season, preserving his redshirt.

And last season, a foot injury sidelined him for about a month. Harrington has shown flashes from his true freshman season in 2017 to now. He deserves some time injury-free.

