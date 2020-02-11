Who: Western Carolina (7-5 SoCon, 15-8) at UNCG (9-3 SoCon, 19-6)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets: $10, $20 at greensborocoliseum.com
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: UNCG’s seniors — starters James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey — have been part of 100 victories and counting since arriving, the first Spartans’ class to reach that milestone. … UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller leads the Southern Conference in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game and 20.8 points in league games. … Miller ranks third among all Division I players with 67 steals (2.68 per game), and UNCG ranks second among the nation’s 350 teams with 249 steals (9.96 per game). … Senior center Dickey averages 7.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. Dickey is 38th in the nation with 223 rebounds this season. He needs 14 more to join Kyle Hines (1,049 from 2005-08) as the only UNCG players with 1,000 career rebounds. … Dickey (44) and Galloway (35) rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the SoCon in blocked shots. … Galloway (9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds) comes in off scoring a season-high 19 points in a victory over Samford. He leads the Spartans with 45 3-pointers and is shooting 36.9 percent from the arc. … Freshman point guard Keyshaun Langley (6.8 points, 2.0 assists) ranks second on the team 32 steals, and his defense helped dominate Samford star Josh Sharkey (17.6 points, 7.2 assists) last time out. Sharkey fouled out with 5 points, 2 assists and 7 turnovers. … UNCG leads the nation in turnover margin (plus 7.4) and is fourth in turnovers forced (19.0 per game). … Western Carolina, which went 7-25 last season, is statistically the most improved team in the SoCon. … Carlos Dotson, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, averages 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. … Junior point guard Mason Faulkner ranks second in the SoCon in scoring (18.1 points) and assists (6.1 per game). … Onno Steger, a 6-5 senior averaging 11.7 points, has 55 3-pointers and shoots a league-best 43.7 percent from the arc. Junior guard Matt Halvorsen (10.7 points) is right behind at 43.2 percent and has made 65 threes.
