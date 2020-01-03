UNCG vs Wofford in Southern Conference championship (copy)

UNCG's Isaiah Miller (left) drives against Wofford's Storm Murphy in last season's Southern Conference championship game. Miller averages 17.3 points per game to lead UNCG in scoring this season, while Murphy averages a team-high 14.1 points for Wofford.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Who

UNCG (2-0 SoCon, 12-3) at Wofford (0-1, 8-6)

uncg logo1 new

Where

Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.

When

7 p.m. Saturday

Notable

UNCG plays its first Southern Conference road game of the season at the league's defending champion. ... UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller ranks fifth in the SoCon in scoring at 17.3 points per game, and he comes in off posting career-highs of 31 points and nine steals against Mercer. ... UNCG leads the SoCon and ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 55.3 points per game. ... The Spartans are ninth in the nation with 139 steals. ... UNCG could be short-handed in the game. F Kyrin Galloway (ankle) played just 9 minutes vs. Mercer, while G/F Kaleb Hunter (ankle), F Khyre Thompson (concussion) and G Kobe Langley (hamstring) didn't play at all. ... Wofford leads the league in 3-point shooting, hitting 38.7 percent of its attempts. ... Veteran starting guards Storm Murphy (14.1 points) and Nathan Hoover (12.8 points) are the Terriers' leading scorers.

Also on Saturday

The UNCG women's team (10-4) will host NCAA Division II Concord (8-3) at 4 p.m. at Fleming Gymnasium. ... It's UNCG's best start since the 1998-99 team started 12-4. ... Senior guard Nadine Soliman leads UNCG with 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Te'ja Twitty averages 13.9 points, and in the last three games has averaged 20.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. ... Concord has averaged nearly 84 points per game this season, led by Madison May (23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds) and 3-point shooter Maggie Guynn (17.7 points).

Admission

$10 for women's game.

Information

uncgspartans.com

